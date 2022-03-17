Home / World News / G7 warns war criminals in Ukraine 'will be held responsible'
  • "Those responsible for war crimes, including indiscriminate use of weapons against civilians, will be held responsible," they warned.
A view shows people and a line of cars near blocks of flats destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict, as evacuees leave the besieged southern port city of Mariupol.(REUTERS)
Published on Mar 17, 2022 10:44 PM IST
AFP |

Perpetrators of war crimes in Ukraine will be called to account, the Group of Seven most industrialised nations warned Thursday, condemning "the indiscriminate attacks on civilians" by Russian troops since the invasion began on February 24.

"Due to President (Vladimir) Putin's unprovoked and shameful war, millions are forced to flee their homes; the destruction of infrastructure, hospitals, theatres and schools is ongoing," the G7 foreign ministers said in a statement.

"Those responsible for war crimes, including indiscriminate use of weapons against civilians, will be held responsible," they warned.

 

