G7 warns war criminals in Ukraine 'will be held responsible'
Perpetrators of war crimes in Ukraine will be called to account, the Group of Seven most industrialised nations warned Thursday, condemning "the indiscriminate attacks on civilians" by Russian troops since the invasion began on February 24.
"Due to President (Vladimir) Putin's unprovoked and shameful war, millions are forced to flee their homes; the destruction of infrastructure, hospitals, theatres and schools is ongoing," the G7 foreign ministers said in a statement.
"Those responsible for war crimes, including indiscriminate use of weapons against civilians, will be held responsible," they warned.
US President Joe Biden set to call China’s Xi
China’s foreign ministry on Thursday endorsed remarks by its envoy to Ukraine, in which Beijing delivered some of its most supportive comments yet toward the war-torn country.
Indian judge votes against Russia as World Court asks Moscow to stop
India has abstained from voting in the United Nations against Russia. At the International Court of Justice, which has asked Moscow to stop its military operation, Indian judge Dalveer Bhandari voted against Russia.
Russian forces destroy Mariupol theatre sheltering hundreds of people
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, went before the US Congress via video and, invoking Pearl Harbor and 9/11, pleaded with America for more weapons and tougher sanctions against Russia, saying: “ We need you right now.”
Islamabad remains on edge as Imran faces biggest test since taking office
Islamabad has been on edge for the past few weeks as the government led by Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party repeatedly squared off with the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), which has the support of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Awami National Party, and the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam faction led by Maulana Fazlur Rehman.
‘Which side of history do you want to be on?’: White House asks India on Russia
White House spokesperson, Jen Psaki, said, “Our message to any country continues to be that, obviously, abide by the sanctions that we have put in place and recommended. I don’t believe this would be violating that. But also think about where you want to stand when the history books are written in this moment in time.”
