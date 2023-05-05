Harry won't be 'hidden behind a pillar', seat in coronation will send a message. Experts speculate amid royal tensions

With just two days left for the Coronation of King Charles, many have been curious about where Prince Harry will be seated during the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, especially given his strained relationship with some members of the royal family. However, according to royal expert Katie Nicholl, the Duke of Sussex won't be "hidden behind a pillar" and will be given a prime seat at the event. Britain's Prince Harry's seat in the coronation won't be hidden behind a pillar according to experts.(REUTERS)

Nicholl believes that Harry, as a family member and the King's second son, cannot be "shoved into one of the lesser pews," and his seating arrangement must reflect his position. Meanwhile, royal historian Gareth Russell opined that where Harry is placed within the Abbey will send a message to the world about how he is being treated by his family.

Russell further suggested that placing Harry up close and centre would be good for PR, as relegating or punishing him would look petty and heartless. He added that the occasion is not just a family reunion, but an occasion of state and theology, which needs to be visually appealing.

Harry announced his attendance at the historic event several weeks ago, but the seating arrangement has played a key part in his decision to attend. A source recently revealed that the prince is still in the dark about where he will be seated at the Coronation.

Also read | Prince Harry Estranged: Why Madame Tussauds took his waxwork away from Meghan Markle's statue

It has also been reported that Harry will skip the Coronation concert to fly back home to the US after watching Charles being crowned. Although he has not been told where he is sitting yet, he will show up to support his dad and doesn't have any agenda other than getting in and getting out.

(Source: Mirror)