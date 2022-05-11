'If Donald Trump gets back to Twitter': Elon Musk agrees to Dogecoin developer's 3 scenarios
Twitter is divided over whether former US president Donald Trump should be allowed on the platform or not after his questionable role in inciting the violence in US Capitol on January 6. Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday said he would like to reverse the permanent ban on Donald Trump as according to him, the decision was stupid. Meanwhile, Dogecoin creator Billy Markus, who goes by the name Shibetoshi Nakamoto on Twitter presented a probable scenario of what could happen if Donald Trump returns to Twitter. To this, Elon Musk agreed and tweeted, 'exactly'.
What are these 3 scenarios?
1. Donald Trump will not use Twitter.
2. Donald Trump will make a single tweet like, "This site is bad. Come to Truth Social'.
3. In case, the first two scenarios do not play out, one will always have the option to block him or to get Donald Trump to block an individual.
"Literally who cares," the dogecoin creator wrote.
Elon Musk on Tuesday said the decision to permanently ban Donald Trump from the platform was morally wrong and also it did not stop him from voicing his opinion as he came up with his own social media platform named Truth Social. But the ban alienated a considerable number of users, Elon Musk said.
Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey agreed that banning Donald Trump from Twitter permanently was a business decision and businesses should not be making these decisions. "We should always revisit our decisions and evolve as necessary. I stated in that thread and still believe that permanent bans of individuals are directionally wrong," Jack tweeted.
India refutes speculative media reports on sending troops to Lanka
The Indian High Commission here on Wednesday categorically dismissed speculative media reports about New Delhi sending its troops to Colombo, saying India is fully supportive of Sri Lanka's democracy, stability and economic recovery. It was reported that former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa had left his office-cum-official residence, Temple Trees. “The Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs of India clearly stated yesterday that India is fully supportive of Sri Lanka's democracy, stability and economic recovery,” it said in another tweet.
China’s zero-Covid strategy unsustainable; need an urgent shift in policy: WHO
The World Health Organisation on Tuesday said that China's 'zero-Covid' strategy to defeat the Covid-19 outbreak is unsustainable, and that it has asked Beijing to initiate a policy shift in order to tackle the surging caseload. The WHO's statement comes amid belligerent Covid-19 outbreaks in Shanghai, Beijing and other provinces, which China has been attempting to control through lockdowns and mass tests. The WHO said these measures aren't working.
Google to ban call-recording apps from Play Store starting May 11
In a move to enhance users' safety and privacy, Google is implementing new Play Store policies to prevent third-party apps from using the Accessibility API. The changes and updates on its developer policies include that of Android's accessibility settings to stop remote call audio recording, which is a popular feature among Android users. Previously it was Apple's iPhone which did not offer its users the option for native call recording.
Al-Jazeera reporter killed during Israeli raid in West Bank
An Al-Jazeera journalist was shot and killed while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin early Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said. It said a well-known Palestinian reporter for the broadcaster's Arabic language channel, Shireen Abu Akleh, was shot and died soon afterward. Another Palestinian journalist working for the Jerusalem-based Al-Quds newspaper was wounded but in stable condition. The health ministry said the reporters were hit by Israeli fire.
New Zealand to open international borders fully to visitors from end-July
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Wednesday the country will fully reopen its international borders from 11:59 p.m. on July 31, with cruise ships also welcome back to local ports on the same day. The end-July opening of the border is two months earlier than the government's previous time frame and will mean visitors who need visas will now be able to come to New Zealand.
