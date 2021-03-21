Indoseria: Boeing 737 skids off runway as it returns shortly after takeoff
Trigana Air’s Boeing 737-400 returned to Halim Perdanakusuma Airport about two minutes after takeoff on Saturday, AirNav spokesman Yohanes Harry Douglas Sirait said.
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:12 PM IST
An Indonesia cargo plane that returned to base shortly after takeoff because of a technical issue skidded off the runway when it landed at a Jakarta airport, the air-navigation operator said.
Trigana Air’s Boeing 737-400 returned to Halim Perdanakusuma Airport about two minutes after takeoff on Saturday, AirNav spokesman Yohanes Harry Douglas Sirait said.
Several flights were diverted from the facility to Soekarno Hatta Airport in Banten, West Java, because the plane was blocking runways.
The aircraft was scheduled to fly to Makassar, South Sulawesi, he said. The National Transportation Safety Committee has started an investigation into the incident, according to Sirait.
