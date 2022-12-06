Home / World News / Iran sentences 5 to death over killing of paramilitary member: Report

world news
Published on Dec 06, 2022 04:22 PM IST

Iran: Another 11 people, including three children, were handed lengthy jail terms over the death of Ruhollah Ajamian.

AFP |

Iran has sentenced to death five people over the killing of a member of the Basij paramilitary force during nationwide protests, the judiciary said Tuesday.

Another 11 people, including three children, were handed lengthy jail terms over the death of Ruhollah Ajamian, judiciary spokesman Massoud Setayeshi told a news conference, adding the sentences could be appealed.

