Lawmaker to introduce bill to make Diwali federal holiday in US

Democrat Carolyn Maloney from New York will be joined by Indian-American lawmakers and members from the community in introducing the bill.
Diwali celebration in India (File Photo/Used only for representation)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 07:53 AM IST
ANI |

Congressman Carolyn Maloney will introduce a bill in US Congress, which aims to establish Diwali as a federal holiday in the United States.

On Wednesday, the Democrat Congressman from New York will be joined by members of the India Caucus including Congressman Ro Khanna, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi and other advocates to introduce her legislation at the Hill.

Representing the Indian American community members, Sanjeev Joshipura, Executive Director, Indiaspora will also join the congresswoman who has been a long supporter of the Indian diaspora.

If the bill gets approval, the holiday would be observed in federal institutions, with significant populations that celebrate Diwali and honour the cultural heritage of millions of Indian Americans who celebrate the holiday in the United States.

Congressman Maloney in the past has successfully worked with advocates across the country and led efforts in Congress urging the US Postal Service to approve and issue a commemorative stamp honouring Diwali, which has been in circulation since 2016. Maloney relentlessly fought for this cause as she felt that "a relatively small action would hold great meaning for millions of people."

Diwali will be celebrated on November 4 this year. 

