Light aircraft crashes in carpark of Abu Dhabi's Grand Mosque, pilot hurt
The Cessna single-engine plane was approaching an exclusive airport for private jets in the UAE capital's centre when it came down near the white marble landmark, the country's biggest mosque.
A light aircraft has crashed in the carpark of Abu Dhabi's Grand Mosque injuring the pilot, officials said on Monday, blaming a technical malfunction.
"As a result of the accident, the pilot was injured and rushed to the hospital for necessary treatment and monitoring," the General Civil Aviation Authority said, according to the official WAM news agency.
"Preliminary investigations showed that the accident was caused by a technical malfunction" while the plane was coming in to land, the GCAA added.
Abu Dhabi was on high alert in January after a series of missile and drone attacks by rebels in Yemen. The UAE is a member of the coalition fighting the Iran-backed insurgents.
Three oil workers were killed in an attack on January 17 -- the first deadly assault in the UAE claimed by the Huthi rebels -- before two similar attempts were thwarted in consecutive weeks.
Nearly 65% of Britons dislike, feel no ‘sympathy’ for Prince Harry, Meghan
Prince Harry and Markle's popularity among the former's home nation took a massive dip following the couple announcing their decision to step down as working royals and move to the US. The situation worsened even further after their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, and the announcement of Harry's memoir the same year.
Researchers in Canada developing oral treatment for diabetes
A team of researchers in Canada has claimed to be developing an oral treatment for diabetes where insulin absorption is similar to that for injected doses. The first part of the study was also published in the journal Scientific Reports. The inspiration for the research, Indo-Canadian principal investigator, Dr Anubhav Pratap-Singh, who is UBC's faculty of Land and Food Systems said, came from his father, a diabetic who has required three or four insulin injections each day over the past 15 years.
US life expectancy dropped for the second consecutive year in 2021: Report
Life expectancy estimates can change with the addition of more data and further analysis. For example, the CDC initially said life expectancy in 2020 declined by about 1 year 6 months. But after more death reports and analysis came in, it ended up being about 1 year 10 months. Life expectancy for men dropped a full year, from about 74 years to 73. COVID-19 deaths were the main reason for the decline.
Gorbachev's 1989 China visit—a flicker of hope for Tiananmen Square protesters
Official Chinese news agency Xinhua's report on the death of former Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev on Wednesday morning was terse. China's uneasiness with Gorbachev's legacy is understandable, given that he is seen to be responsible for the collapse of the Soviet Union, the other Communist stronghold. China looks at Gorbachev and his legacy as a lesson on what not to do in the name of reform.
US Army grounds workhorse Chinook helicopter after engine fires
The US Army has grounded its fleet of workhorse H-47 Chinook helicopters, an icon of US wars from Vietnam to the Middle East, after several experienced engine fires, the Army said Tuesday. The Chinooks, originally known as the CH-47 and in service across the US armed forces as well as in Britain and nearly 20 other countries, are made by Boeing. They are frequently used in disaster relief missions as well.
