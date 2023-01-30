Home / World News / NATO chief urges South Korea to step up military support for Ukraine

NATO chief urges South Korea to step up military support for Ukraine

world news
Published on Jan 30, 2023 07:30 AM IST

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg urged South Korea on Monday to increase military support to Ukraine.

NATO chief urges South Korea to step up military support for Ukraine(AFP)
NATO chief urges South Korea to step up military support for Ukraine(AFP)
Reuters |

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg urged South Korea on Monday to increase military support to Ukraine, referring to countries that have changed their policy of not providing weapons to countries in conflict after Russia's invasion.

Stoltenberg is currently in Seoul, the first stop on a trip that will include Japan and is aimed at strengthening ties with the U.S. allies in the face of the war in Ukraine and rising competition with China.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ukraine war nato south korea + 1 more
ukraine war nato south korea
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out