New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern tests positive for Covid
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tested positive for Covid-19 with moderate symptoms, her office said in a statement on Saturday.
She will not be in parliament for the government's emissions reduction plan on Monday and the budget on Thursday, but "travel arrangements for her trade mission to the United States are unaffected at this stage," the statement said.
Ardern had been symptomatic since Friday evening, returning a weak positive at night and a clear positive on Saturday morning on a rapid antigen test, it said.
She has been in isolation since Sunday, when her partner Clarke Gayford tested positive, it said.
Due to the positive test, Ardern will be required to isolate until the morning of May 21, undertaking what duties she can remotely.
Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson will address media in her place on Monday.
"This is a milestone week for the Government and I'm gutted I can't be there for it," Ardern said in the statement.
"Our emissions reduction plan sets the path to achieve our carbon zero goal and the budget addresses the long-term future and security of New Zealand's health system," she said. "But as I said earlier in the week isolating with Covid-19 is a very kiwi experience this year and my family is no different."
Ardern also said on Saturday that her daughter Neve had tested positive on Wednesday.
"Despite best efforts, unfortunately I’ve joined the rest of my family and have tested positive for Covid19," Ardern posted on her official Instagram page.
-
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to be new UAE president: Report
The UAE's long-time de facto ruler Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was elected as president on Saturday, official media said, a day after the death of former leader Sheikh Khalifa. Sheikh Mohamed was elected by the Federal Supreme Council, news agency said, after years of calling the shots from behind the scenes while his half-brother Sheikh Khalifa was sidelined by poor health.
-
Sri Lanka temporarily lifts curfew, new PM seeks to form cabinet | 5 points
On the brink of bankruptcy, Sri Lanka - an island nation of 22 million - is set to ease the curfew for 12 hours as the country goes through a political churning amid the worst economic crisis. Ranil Wickremesinghe - a five-time prime minister - was appointed for the sixth time late on Thursday by president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
-
Pakistan police resort to tear gas, baton-charge PTI workers: Report
In a crackdown against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, which has hit the street against the ouster of the Imran Khan-led government, Pakistani authorities resorted to tear gas and baton-charge the party workers who were preparing for a rally in Sialkot on Saturday morning, according to local media.
-
In a haze of disinfectant, China struggles with invisible enemy
Leaving a fine mist of disinfectant in their wake, China's hazmat-clad health workers are cleaning homes, roads, parcels and even people -- but more than two years into the pandemic, experts say it is a futile measure against Covid-19. Personal possessions and home furnishings lie amid clouds of cleanser, the images show -- while in other cases the targets are city streets, walls and parks. The odds have not deterred China's disinfectant sprayers.
-
I have ‘blocked’ numbers of those in establishment: Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has claimed that the establishment is calling him but he has blocked their numbers and will not speak to anyone until a date for the general election is announced, contending that dropping an atom bomb on the country would be better than having "criminals" at the helm of the government. Khan said that he has "blocked their numbers".
