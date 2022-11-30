Home / World News / Nine workers killed after Pakistan coal mine caves in: Official

Nine workers killed after Pakistan coal mine caves in: Official

world news
Published on Nov 30, 2022 06:50 PM IST

Pakistan Mine Accident: There were 13 workers in the mine at the time and nine bodies have been recovered so far.

Pakistan Mine Accident: A security official stands guard at the site.(Representational)
Pakistan Mine Accident: A security official stands guard at the site.(Representational)
Reuters |

At least nine workers were killed after a coal mine caved in in northwestern Pakistan's Orakzai district on Wednesday, a government official said.

Read more: Imran Khan's message, quoting Jinnah, to new Pakistan military leaders

There were 13 workers in the mine at the time and nine bodies have been recovered so far, Adnan Farid, the area deputy commissioner, said. "We are probing the cause of the accident," he told Reuters.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pakistan
pakistan

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out