Pakistan's PML-N accuses Imran Khan of misappropriating ‘310 mn foreign funds’
- Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been under the scanner over a foreign funding case. The PML-N has now accused him of 'theft' of over ₹310 million.
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan - ousted earlier this month after a dramatic no-trust vote - has since been under the scanner over allegations of financial impropriety, including charges by the ruling Pakistan Muslim League (N) of the 'theft' of over 310 million Pak rupees in domestic and foreign funds from his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will hear the case every day starting from Tuesday, local media reports were cited by news agency ANI. This comes after the Islamabad High Court directed the ECP to decide on the case within a month; the court said it was important to establish if PTI had recevied funds from prohibited sources.
New PM Shehbaz Sharif's PML(N) has asserted Imran Khan will face a sentence.
The accusation comes after irregularities were found in PTI's funding; according to news agency ANI, the case - filed by a founding member - has been pending since November 2014.
On January 4 an ECP scrutiny committee report indicated Khan's party had concealed several accounts from the electoral body between 2008 and 2013, The Express Tribune reported.
The report had further disclosed PTI received $44,000 from 88 foreign donors in this time.
The accounts have been mentioned in a report by the State Bank of Pakistan, and the scrutiny committee had included its analysis of bank accounts in the report, the Tribune said.
PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb was quoted by The Express Tribune as saying: "An amount of $7 million pertaining to foreign funding wasn't declared... an amount of over (Pak rupees) 20 million was transferred to personal accounts."
"The man sitting on the premier’s chair was lying so that no one could question his performance," she was quoted as declaring.
This is not the first time Marriyum has accused Khan in this case. She has frequenlty called him the 'biggest thief' and his party the 'biggest fraud in Pakistan's history'.
Meanwhile, the PML-N also slammed Khan over his intention to send a reference against the Chief Election Commissioner and called it a move to evade the verdict in this case.
Three blasts rock Afghan capital Kabul, casualties feared
Three blasts rocked a boys' school in a Shiite Hazara neighbourhood of the Afghan capital on Tuesday causing casualties, police said. Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said on Twitter the blasts at the Abdul Rahim Shahid high school "caused casualties among our Shiite brothers". Tuesday's blasts occurred as students were coming out of their morning classes, a witness told AFP.
Sri Lanka asks IMF for rapid financial assistance
Sri Lanka has requested the International Monetary Fund for rapid financial assistance and the global lender could consider it after initial reluctance, an aide to the country's finance minister said on Tuesday. Protests have erupted in the island nation as it battles a devastating financial crisis brought by the effects of COVID-19, mismanaged government finances and rising prices of fuel that have sapped foreign reserves.
Seven more elderly die of Covid-19 in Shanghai as China battles raging outbreak
Seven more people have died of Covid-19 in Shanghai, the second consecutive day the city reported deaths, as China's financial hub continues to battle an outbreak that has put its residents under a prolonged lockdown, sparked resentment over supply problems and affected business. The elderly patients were aged between 60 years and 101 years, and all of them suffered from underlying medical conditions. The Covid-19 death toll in China now stands at 4,648.
In crisis-hit Sri Lanka petrol prices surge, to cost LKR 338 per litre
Sri Lanka's state-run Ceylon Petroleum Corporation has raised the price of 92 octane petrol to LKR 338 per litre - an increase of LKR 84. CPC's new price now matches the per litre price of Lankan Indian oil company (LIOC). This is CPC's second price hike in a month, while LIOC's yesterday was the fifth in six months. The fuel price hikes come as public agitation against president Gotabaya Rajapaksa entered its eleventh day Tuesday.
Sri Lanka parliament reconvenes today amid crisis, speculation over trust vote
As protesters continue to demonstrate anger amid dire economic challenges, Sri Lanka's parliament is expected to reconvene on Tuesday amid speculation over a no trust vote. On Monday, president Gotabaya Rajapaksa admitted that patience among the citizens was wearing thin, and that it was justified. On Monday, a new cabinet was sworn in ahead of key talks with the IMF. Critics have said the government dragged its feet in approaching the IMF.
