'Regardless of colour or gender...': Kamala Harris on gender, racial equality
In her latest comment in favour of gender and racial equality, US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Tuesday said that in eight days every child of America, regardless of their color or gender, will see there's no limit to who can lead the country. "In eight days we’ll show every child in America—regardless of their color or gender—that there are no limits to who can lead and hold positions of power in our country," she tweeted.
Harris has been vocal about her stand on women's rights and racial equality among other issues since before she was chosen as the running mate of President-elect Joe Biden in the US elections 2020.
Here are a few of the statements she made highlighting the need for girls and people of colour to strive for equality:
- Oct 29, 2020: "54 cents. That's how much Latinas earn on average compared to every dollar a white man earns. That's unacceptable. A Biden-Harris administration will fight to close the gender wage gap once and for all."
Also Read: Kamala Harris on the verge of many, many firsts
- Oct 13, 2020: "During her confirmation hearing, Justice Ginsburg said the right to choose was "essential to women's equality." We already know where Judge Barrett stands on a woman's right to choose. Her writings made it clear. It would be a disgrace to appoint her to Justice Ginsburg's seat."
- Oct 11, 2020: "Together, we can build a world where all girls have every opportunity to succeed and thrive. And to every girl out there, know that leadership starts at any age."
- Oct 7, 2020: "I will always fight for a woman's right to make a decision about her own body. It should be her decision and not Donald Trump's."
- Aug 26, 2020: "We cannot mark Women's Equality Day without remembering the voters of color who weren't included in the 19th Amendment victory a century ago--women who faced poll taxes and literacy tests. To honor their sacrifices, let's vote in record numbers this fall."
Also Read: ‘Lot of work ahead,’ says Kamala Harris after historic win
- Aug 25, 2020: "As states across our nation continue to attack reproductive rights, especially abortion, it's more important than ever we have a president who will defend and expand these rights. As president, JoeBiden will codify Roe v. Wade and protect the constitutional right to choose."
- Aug 19, 2020: "That I am here tonight is a testament to the dedication of generations before me. Women and men who believed so fiercely in the promise of equality, liberty, and justice for all," she said as she accepted the nomination for vice president.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US carries out its first execution of female inmate since 1953
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says he will return to Russia on Sunday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Controversies that dogged US President Donald Trump's time in office
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US reports new daily record of over 4,300 Covid-19 deaths
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indonesian searchers hunt for crashed plane's voice recorder
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iran holds missile drill in Gulf of Oman amid tensions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China sees spike in coronavirus cases ahead of WHO team visit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi Aramco seeks $7.5 billion loan for pipeline investors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
North Korea ends party meeting with calls for nuclear might
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump’s impeachment on cards after Mike Pence refuses to invoke 25th amendment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet German chancellor Angela Merkel’s potential successors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congressmen, who voted for certification of elections, facing threats: Ro Khanna
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Challenging outlook for airlines despite vaccine progress: IATA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump's Republican wall eroding ahead of impeachment vote
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU to initiate launcher alliance to enhance space autonomy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox