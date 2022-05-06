Remain deeply concerned about worsening situation in Ukraine: India at UN

India on Friday said it remained deeply concerned about the worsening situation in Ukraine and reiterated its call for an immediate cessation of violence and end to hostilities.

Pratik Mathur, counsellor at India's Permanent Mission to United Nations, “We believe that no solution can be arrived at by shedding blood and at the cost of innocent lives. We have emphasised right from the beginning of the conflict that the path of diplomacy and dialogue should be the only viable option.”

Mathur, who spoke at the Security Council’s Arria-formula meeting on Ukraine, further said India had strongly condemned the killing of civilians in Bucha and supported the call for an independent investigation into the matter.

“We support all efforts to alleviate the suffering of the people of Ukraine. We believe that there'll be no winning side to this conflict,” he added.

Mathur further said that India welcomed the visit by the secretary-general to Moscow and Kyiv and his engagement with the leadership in the Russian Federation and Ukraine. “We appreciate the efforts of the UN in evacuating the civilian population from Mariupol,” the diplomat said.

Amid rising global criticism, India has so far maintained a neutral stance on Russia’s war on Ukraine at the global forum, while calling for an end to hostilities.

