Remain deeply concerned about worsening situation in Ukraine: India at UN
- Pratik Mathur, counsellor at India's Permanent Mission to United Nations, said India believed that no solution can be arrived at by shedding blood and at the cost of innocent lives.
India on Friday said it remained deeply concerned about the worsening situation in Ukraine and reiterated its call for an immediate cessation of violence and end to hostilities.
Pratik Mathur, counsellor at India's Permanent Mission to United Nations, “We believe that no solution can be arrived at by shedding blood and at the cost of innocent lives. We have emphasised right from the beginning of the conflict that the path of diplomacy and dialogue should be the only viable option.”
Mathur, who spoke at the Security Council’s Arria-formula meeting on Ukraine, further said India had strongly condemned the killing of civilians in Bucha and supported the call for an independent investigation into the matter.
“We support all efforts to alleviate the suffering of the people of Ukraine. We believe that there'll be no winning side to this conflict,” he added.
Mathur further said that India welcomed the visit by the secretary-general to Moscow and Kyiv and his engagement with the leadership in the Russian Federation and Ukraine. “We appreciate the efforts of the UN in evacuating the civilian population from Mariupol,” the diplomat said.
Amid rising global criticism, India has so far maintained a neutral stance on Russia’s war on Ukraine at the global forum, while calling for an end to hostilities.
-
Female teachers to be reinstated in Afghanistan schools
Amidst several discussions in Afghanistan over the Taliban decree banning secondary schools for girls, the Nimroz education department has agreed to reinstate female teachers in the school. The Nimroz education department has confirmed that all the female Afghan teachers who lost their jobs after the fall of the Afghan government will once again be employed at schools in need, reported the Tolo news.
-
Mariupol 'destroyed completely', says Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that the southeastern port city of Mariupol has been destroyed completely and there is nothing left to fall to Russians, except for its besieged steelworks. Zelensky, speaking on a video call to the Chatham House think-tank in London, was asked how the fall of the strategic city could affect the course of the conflict.
-
How Elon Musk's Twitter buyout is linked to CEO Parag Agrawal's wife
A move by Andreessen Horowitz to join Elon Musk's bid for Twitter Inc. threatens to create a conflict for firm co-founder Marc Andreessen, who sits on the board of social-networking rival Meta Platforms Inc. Andreessen Horowitz agreed to invest $400 million in the Twitter takeover deal, part of $7.1 billion in new financing commitments announced Thursday.
-
‘24,900 soldiers, 1,110 tanks…’: Russia's losses according to Ukrainian govt
Russia lost nearly 25000 troops since its invasion on Ukraine began on February 24, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said in its tweet on Friday. According to the Ukrainian foreign ministry, Moscow has lost 24,900 troops, 1,110 tanks and 199 aircraft in its war against the eastern European country. The Russian forces have also lost 155 helicopters 2,686 armoured personnel vehicle, 502 artillery systems among others.
-
Covid-19: China postpones 19th Asian Games until 2023
The 2022 Asian Games scheduled to be held in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou in September has been postponed, the Olympic Council of Asia said in a statement on Friday as China battles an ongoing wave of Omicron-led Covid-19 resurgence in many parts of the country. The Games will now be held in 2023, a Reuters report from New Delhi said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics