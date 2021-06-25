Restaurant on 120th floor, 24x7 butler service. This Shanghai hotel is offering luxury in the clouds

A new luxury hotel opened in Shanghai city in China for guests with deep pockets and it is said to be the highest in the world with a restaurant on the 120th floor and personal butler service, day and night.

The 'J Hotel', part of Jin Jiang International Hotels, opened for guests on Thursday. It was set to open earlier but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic in the world. The hotel has more than 160 rooms and occupies the top floors of the 632-metre Shanghai Tower in the city's financial district. After Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the Shanghai Tower is the second tallest building in the world.

It also houses seven restaurants, multiple bars, a spa, and all the other usual trappings of top-grade hotels. It also has a swimming pool on the 84th-floor. Guests are whizzed up in the blink of an eye as the elevators run at the ear-popping speeds of 18 metres per second.

To celebrate the hotel's opening, it is offering a "special experience rate" of 3,088 yuan ($450) a night and prices for its 34 suites are further up. A night in a "J Suite", complete with crystal chandeliers and sauna, this past Saturday costs over 67,000 yuan ($10,362).

Despite the whopping costs of the experience, the hotel is creating a lot of buzz. Renee Wu, sales and marketing director, said many people are showing overwhelming interest in the hotel. "On the day of our opening even the web page was overloaded with so many visitors with strong interest and they have such (a) strong will to come and experience our hotel," Wu was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

"Of course this is very encouraging to all of us, but at the same time, we are committed to making sure that all our guests are well taken care of," Wu also said.

(With AFP inputs)