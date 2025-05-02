'Right-wing extremist' AfD is a threat to German democracy, minister says

Berlin: The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party pursues a proven campaign against the free democratic order, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said on Friday, commenting on the party's designation as 'right-wing extremist' by the domestic intelligence agency. German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser(Reuters)

"The AfD represents an ethnic concept that discriminates against entire population groups and treats citizens with a history of migration as second-class Germans," Faeser said in a statement.

Follow live updates on Pahalgam attack news: Pakistan to allow stranded nationals cross Attari-Wagah border

"Their ethnic attitude is reflected in racist statements, especially against immigrants and Muslims," she added.