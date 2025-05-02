Menu Explore
'Right-wing extremist' AfD is a threat to German democracy, minister says

Reuters |
May 02, 2025 03:56 PM IST

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser criticized the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party for its discriminatory ethnic concepts and racist remarks against immigrants.

Berlin: The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party pursues a proven campaign against the free democratic order, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said on Friday, commenting on the party's designation as 'right-wing extremist' by the domestic intelligence agency.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser(Reuters)
German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser(Reuters)

"The AfD represents an ethnic concept that discriminates against entire population groups and treats citizens with a history of migration as second-class Germans," Faeser said in a statement.

Follow live updates on Pahalgam attack news: Pakistan to allow stranded nationals cross Attari-Wagah border

"Their ethnic attitude is reflected in racist statements, especially against immigrants and Muslims," she added.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Canada Election 2025 result live updates
News / World News / 'Right-wing extremist' AfD is a threat to German democracy, minister says
