'Right-wing extremist' AfD is a threat to German democracy, minister says

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser criticized the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party for its discriminatory ethnic concepts and racist remarks against immigrants.
Berlin: The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party pursues a proven campaign against the free democratic order, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said on Friday, commenting on the party's designation as 'right-wing extremist' by the domestic intelligence agency.
"The AfD represents an ethnic concept that discriminates against entire population groups and treats citizens with a history of migration as second-class Germans," Faeser said in a statement.