Russia tests new intercontinental ballistic missile, Putin has a message for foes

Russia said on Wednesday it has successfully tested its new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile - a strategic weapon President Vladimir Putin said had no analogues elsewhere and would provide food for thought for those who try to threaten Russia amid the ongoing war with Ukraine, reported news agency Reuters.

Putin was shown on TV being briefed by the military that the missile had been launched from Plesetsk in the country's northwest and hit targets in the Kamchatka peninsula in the far east, it reported.

"I congratulate you on the successful launch of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile," Putin told the army. "This truly unique weapon will strengthen the combat potential of our armed forces, reliably ensure the security of Russia from external threats and make those who, in the heat of aggressive rhetoric, try to threaten our country, think twice."

The Sarmat is a new heavy Intercontinental Ballistic Missile which Russia is expected to deploy with 10 or more warheads on each missile, according to the US Congressional Research Service.

It has been under development for years and so its test-launch is not a surprise for the West, but it comes at a moment of extreme geopolitical tension due to Russia's war in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies)

