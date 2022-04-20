Russia tests new intercontinental ballistic missile, Putin has a message for foes
Russia said on Wednesday it has successfully tested its new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile - a strategic weapon President Vladimir Putin said had no analogues elsewhere and would provide food for thought for those who try to threaten Russia amid the ongoing war with Ukraine, reported news agency Reuters.
Putin was shown on TV being briefed by the military that the missile had been launched from Plesetsk in the country's northwest and hit targets in the Kamchatka peninsula in the far east, it reported.
"I congratulate you on the successful launch of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile," Putin told the army. "This truly unique weapon will strengthen the combat potential of our armed forces, reliably ensure the security of Russia from external threats and make those who, in the heat of aggressive rhetoric, try to threaten our country, think twice."
The Sarmat is a new heavy Intercontinental Ballistic Missile which Russia is expected to deploy with 10 or more warheads on each missile, according to the US Congressional Research Service.
It has been under development for years and so its test-launch is not a surprise for the West, but it comes at a moment of extreme geopolitical tension due to Russia's war in Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies)
-
India will give another $500 million in fuel aid: Sri Lanka foreign minister
India will give Sri Lanka an additional $500 million in financial assistance to buy fuel, the troubled island nation's foreign minister told reporters Wednesday, adding that Bangladesh was also willing to postpone $450 million in swap repayments to ease Colombo's burden. The first line of credit was used up earlier this month after a shipment of 120,000 tons of diesel and 40,000 tons of petrol. So far India has provided nearly 400,000 tons of fuel.
-
'The ball is in their court, we are waiting': Russia on peace talks with Ukraine
With no end to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war in sight, especially after Moscow announced a second round of operations a day ago, the Kremlin Wednesday said it has passed on a draft document to Kyiv containing 'absolutely clear, elaborate wording' of its demands as part of peace talks. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said 'the ball is in their court' and that Russia is now 'waiting for a response', news agency AP reported.
-
Elderly Shanghai woman’s quarantine ordeal sparks outrage
The treatment of a 92-year-old Shanghai woman who was sent to quarantine late at night has caused anger in China, underscoring the frustration that many are feeling under the nation's strict Covid Zero rules. The government didn't give full names of the people involved. Many people questioned why anyone -- let alone an elderly woman -- would need to be sent to quarantine late at night. One person described the official explanation as “laughable.”
-
Russia-Ukraine war: Over 5 million Ukrainians fled country so far, says UN
More than five million Ukrainians have now fled their country following the Russian invasion, the United Nations said Wednesday, in Europe's fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II. UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, said 5,034,439 Ukrainians had left since Russia invaded on February 24 -- an increase of 53,850 over Tuesday's total. Nearly two-thirds of all Ukrainian children have been forced from their homes, including those still inside the country.
-
Netflix likely to restrict password sharing after subscriptions slump: Report
An unexpectedly sharp drop in subscribers has Netflix considering changes it has long resisted: Minimising password sharing and creating a low-cost subscription supported by advertising. Netflix's customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March quarter, the first contraction the streaming service has seen since it became available throughout most of the world other than China six years ago. Netflix projected a loss of another 2 million subscribers in the current April-June quarter.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics