Russian oil depot near Ukraine border catches fire
A large fire broke out early on Monday at an oil storage facility in the Russian city of Bryansk, the emergencies ministry said, adding that no one was injured.
There was no immediate indication the fire was related to the war in Ukraine, although Russian officials said last week that Ukrainian helicopters hit residential buildings and injured seven people in the area.
In a statement, the ministry said the fire took place at a facility owned by oil pipeline company Transneft at 2 a.m. Moscow time (2300 GMT), and there had been no need to evacuate any parts of the city of 400,000 people.
Bryansk is an administrative centre 154 km (96 miles) northeast of the Ukrainian border, near the Sumy and Chernihiv regions, and is about 380 km (236 miles) distant from Moscow, the Russian capital.
Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine, now entering their third month, a special military operation.
As Ukraine war enters 3rd month, US promises fresh military aid: 10 points
With the Ukraine war now in its third month, top US officials - secretary of state Antony Blinken and defence secretary Lloyd Austin - visited the war-battered nation's capital Kyiv as Washington assured a fresh military support. Here are ten points on the Ukraine war: 1. In the first visit to the war-battered country since the war started, the top US diplomats have promised an aid of 700 million dollars.
Putin eyes grabbing maximum Ukraine land after losing interest in talks: Report
Russian president Vladimir Putin has lost interest in diplomatic efforts to end the Ukraine war and seems to now be set on seizing as much territory as possible, news website Financial Times reported. “Putin sincerely believes in the nonsense he hears on [Russian] television and he wants to win big,” a person briefed on the talks Putin had with his officials, told the website. The fighting between the two forces has entered the third month.
Police use tear gas against radicals protesting in Paris after election
Clashes between radicals and law enforcement officers erupted in Paris after the announcement of preliminary presidential election results, with police having used tear gas against the demonstrators, a Sputnik correspondent reports. The French presidential election runoff was held on Sunday. According to a Sputnik correspondent, young people started gathering in the Place de la Republique in the French capital after the preliminary results were announced. Slogans were heard both against Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron and far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen.
France's Le Pen vows to fight on after Macron wins: A look at her campaign
Marine Le Pen - unbowed bLe Pen'ser third failed bid for the presidency - on Sunday promised her supporters that she will keep up the fight in the June parliamentary elections. "I will continue the fight for France and the French people," Le Pen said in a defiant speech. Here's what Le Pen stood for in her presidential campaign 1.
France's Macron's easy win despite challenges: 5 points on the centrist leader
Over the course five-year course as France's president, Emmanuel Macron has gone from a young newbie in politics to a key world player and weighty decision-maker in the European Union. In 2017, He beat far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in their runoff that year on promises to free up France's economy to boost job creation and attract foreign investment. He beat her again Sunday, but the race was closer this time.
