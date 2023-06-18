Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine signed peace treaty, Vladimir Putin says. Then, shows document

Russia-Ukraine signed peace treaty, Vladimir Putin says. Then, shows document

ByMallika Soni
Jun 18, 2023 02:43 PM IST

The meet included leaders from South Africa, Senegal, Egypt, Zambia, Uganda, Congo Republic, and the Comoro Islands.

Russian president Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of signing a peace treaty with Moscow to end the ongoing war saying that Kyiv later threw it into the ‘garbage of history’. The comments by the Russian leader were made during a meeting with the leaders of African Union spearheaded by South African president Cyril Ramaphosa at St. Petersberg's Konstantinovsky Palace. The meet included leaders from South Africa, Senegal, Egypt, Zambia, Uganda, Congo Republic, and the Comoro Islands.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in Saint Petersburg.(Reuters)
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in Saint Petersburg.(Reuters)

Read more: ‘More embarrassing than intentional’: Joe Biden on this Xi Jinping misstep

Vladimir Putin asserted that in the spring of 2022- during the initial phase of Russia's invasion of Ukraine- a peace treaty was signed by the two countries in Istanbul as Turkey hosted a series of negotiations to help develop "trust" between the two sides.

"It was called Treaty of permanent neutrality and security guarantees of Ukraine," Vladimir Putin showing the supposed draft of the treaty. "We never agreed with the Ukrainian side that the text will be confidential but we never showed it before nor commented on it. This draft of the treaty was initialed by the leader of the negotiation group from Kyiv. He put his signature. There it exists," he added.

Kyiv did not react to Vladimir Putin's comments.

The peace agreement was discarded by Ukraine as soon as Russia obliged the request and withdrew troops from Kyiv, Vladimir Putin alleged, saying, “Where are the guarantees that they will not renounce any other agreements in the future?”

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
russian president vladimir putin vladimir putin
russian president vladimir putin vladimir putin
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out