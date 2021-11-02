Home / World News / Small island nations at biggest threat from climate change, India doing its bit: PM Modi in Glasgow
world news

Small island nations at biggest threat from climate change, India doing its bit: PM Modi in Glasgow

Modi said the launch of Infrastructure for Resilient Island States (IRIS) initiative gave new hope, confidence and satisfaction of doing something for the most vulnerable countries in the world.
PM Narendra Modi speaks at the event in Glasgow.(ANI)
PM Narendra Modi speaks at the event in Glasgow.(ANI)
Updated on Nov 02, 2021 03:25 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said small island developing states faced the biggest threat from climate change and the launch of an initiative, titled Infrastructure for Resilient Island States (IRIS), gave new hope, confidence and satisfaction of doing something for the most vulnerable countries in the world.

The initiative was jointly launched by Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson at the 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland.

Also read | PM Modi’s climate action commitments leave room for India's economic growth

The Prime Minister said, “Small island developing states were most threatened with climate change. For them, it is a matter of life and death, a challenge to their existence. Calamities due to climate change can become a devastation for them. It is not only a challenge for their lives but also for their economy.”

Stating that the past few decades have proven that nobody remains untouched by effects of climate change, Modi said be it developed nations or nations that are rich in natural resources, it was a huge threat for all.

The PM further said India made special arrangements for Pacific Islands and CARICOM (Caribbean Community) countries in anticipation of the threats coming from climate change.

“We trained their citizens in solar technologies and made continuous contributions for development. India's space agency ISRO will build a special data window for SIDS (small island developing states). With this, SIDS will continue to get timely information about cyclones, coral-reef monitoring, coast-line monitoring etc. through satellite,” he added.

Koo App
मोदीजी ने ग्लासगो में जलवायु परिवर्तन के संदर्भ में भारत का अभिनव पक्ष सामने रखा है। पूर्व में कभी इस विषय पर ऐसी प्रतिबद्धता अग्रणी के रूप में नहीं प्रस्तुत हुई। यह विश्व के लिए ‘नया भारत’ है। मोदीजी ने वैश्विक पर्यावरण को सुरक्षित और संवर्धित करने के पांच मंत्र दिए हैं। यह भारत द्वारा जलवायु परिवर्तन के दुष्परिणामों से निपटने के यज्ञ का “पंचामृत” है। #COP26 - Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) 2 Nov 2021

On Monday, Modi delivered the national statement at the United Nations’ COP26 world leaders summit where he set India's net zero carbon emission target by 2070.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi climate change
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 02, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out