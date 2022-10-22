Home / World News / State media explains why China's Hu Jintao escorted out of party congress

State media explains why China's Hu Jintao escorted out of party congress

world news
Published on Oct 22, 2022 08:58 PM IST

At the end of the week-long gathering in Beijing, China's ruling party approved a sweeping reshuffle that saw a number of top officials - including Premier Li Keqiang - step down, allowing President Xi Jinping to appoint new allies.

Former Chinese president Hu Jintao, center, is escorted out of the closing ceremony of a congress of the ruling Communist Party on Saturday.(AP)
Former Chinese president Hu Jintao, center, is escorted out of the closing ceremony of a congress of the ruling Communist Party on Saturday.(AP)
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

After China's former president Hu Jintao was unexpectedly escorted out of the closing ceremony of a congress of the ruling Communist Party on Saturday, that stole the headlines, state media said he was "not feeling well" when he was removed.

"Xinhuanet reporter Liu Jiawen has learned that Hu Jintao insisted on attending the closing session... despite the fact that he has been taking time to recuperate recently," Xinhua said on Twitter.

"When he was not feeling well during the session, his staff, for his health, accompanied him to a room next to the meeting venue for a rest. Now, he is much better," it added.

At the end of the week-long gathering in Beijing, China's ruling party approved a sweeping reshuffle that saw a number of top officials - including Premier Li Keqiang - step down, allowing President Xi Jinping to appoint new allies.

However, in an unexpected move that punctured the proceedings at the Great Hall of the People, former leader Hu Jintao was led out of the closing ceremony.

In a video, which has gone viral on social media, the frail-looking 79-year-old seemed reluctant to leave the front row where he was sitting next to Xi.

Xi is now all but certain to be unveiled as general secretary on Sunday, shortly after the first meeting of the new Central Committee.

This will allow Xi to sail through to a third term as China's president, due to be announced during the government's annual legislative sessions in March.

(With inputs from AFP)

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
china xi jinping communist party + 1 more
china xi jinping communist party

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out