Suicide, racism and Queen: Key highlights from Meghan, Harry's interview to Oprah
The rift in the British royal family came out in the open for public scrutiny and inspection after Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle sat down for a tell-all interview with iconic talk show host Oprah Winfrey on Sunday.
The interview with Winfrey was the couple’s first since they stepped down from royal duties and the two-hour special included numerous revelations likely to reverberate on both sides of the Atlantic.
The interview aired in the United States a full day before Britain. The revelations aren't over: Winfrey teased additional bits of the interview would be shown Monday morning on CBS.
Meghan on racism around son Archie and him not receiving the prince title:
"They didn't want him to be a prince or princess, not knowing what the gender would be, which would be different from protocol, and (said) that he wasn't going to receive security.
"In those months when I was pregnant ... we have in tandem the conversation of, you won't be given security, not gonna be given a title and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born."
Meghan declined to name who expressed those concerns: "I think that would be very damaging to them. That was relayed to me from Harry; those were the conversations that family had with him."
Meghan on considering suicide:
"I just didn't want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought. And I remember how he (Harry) just cradled me."
She said she went to senior people in the institution to ask for help.
"I went to the institution and I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help ... And I was told that I couldn't, that it wouldn't be good for the institution.
"I remember this conversation like it was yesterday, because they said, my heart goes out to you because I see how bad it is, but there's nothing we can do to protect you because you're not a paid employee of the institution.
"This wasn't a choice. This was emails and begging for help, saying very specifically I am concerned for my mental welfare."
Asked if she thinking of harming herself, or having suicidal thoughts, while pregnant with her first child she said:
"Yes. This was very, very clear ... and very scary."
Harry on "blindsiding" the queen:
Harry, asked whether he told his family about his plans to step away from his royal roles and about a newspaper story that they had "blindsided" the queen with their decision:
"I've never blindsided my grandmother, I have too much respect for her."
Meghan, too, was complimentary toward the queen, despite saying at one point she realised some in the palace were willing to lie to “protect other members of the family.”
“The queen has always been wonderful to me,” Meghan said.
Harry confirms Prince Charles stopped taking his calls:
"I had three conversations with my grandmother, and two conversations with my father before he stopped taking my calls. And then he said, can you put this all in writing?"
Asked why Prince Charles had stopped taking his calls:
"By that point, I took matters into my own hands, it was like, I needed to do this for my family. This is not a surprise to anybody. It's really sad that it's got to this point, but I've got to do something for my own mental health, my wife's and for Archie's as well."
Meghan on Kate making her cry before her wedding:
Meghan, on a newspaper story that she made Prince William's wife Kate cry over flower girls' dresses before Meghan and Harry's wedding:
"The narrative with Kate, which didn't happen, was really, really difficult and something that I think that's when everything changed really."
Asked if she made Kate cry: "The reverse happened. A few days before the wedding she was upset about something, pertaining to ... the flower girl dresses, and it made me cry. And it really hurt my feelings."
"There wasn't a confrontation and ... I don't think it's fair to her to get into the details of that because she apologised, and I have forgiven her. What was hard to get over was being blamed for something that not only I didn't do, but that happened to me."
"I'm not sharing that piece about Kate in any way to be disparaging to her."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suicide, racism and Queen: Key revelations from Meghan, Harry's Oprah interview
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
British minister says on Meghan interview: 'No place for racism in our society'
- Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, accused Britain's royal family of raising concerns about how dark their son's skin might be and pushing her to the brink of suicide, in a tell-all television interview that will send shockwaves through the monarchy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghan, Harry say UK royals were worried ‘how dark’ their son Archie would be
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden’s giant stimulus to easily pass House, say Democrats
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam 'fully welcomes' proposed electoral changes
- Chinese authorities have said the draft decision before China's National People’s Congress would mean the largely pro-Beijing committee that elects Hong Kong’s leader would also choose a large part of the legislature to ensure that the city is run by “patriots.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vietnam vaccinates Covid-19 front-liners with its 1st doses
- The Southeast Asian nation of 96 million people has a goal to inoculate at least half of the population by the end of the year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Royal interview unlikely to affect New Zealand
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pope leaves Iraq for Rome after historic whirlwind visit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaysia to buy more Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines
- The Southeast Asian country last month embarked on a nationwide vaccination programme, targeting to inoculate 80% of its 32 million people by February 2022.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As US mulls Afghan exit, activist sees long fight for women
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jill Biden sees teachable moment in the depths of a pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China tells Biden to reverse 'dangerous practice' on Taiwan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UKPNP Chairman says part of J-K illegally held by Pakistan since 1947
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Realised soon royal family wouldn't protect me,' says Meghan Markle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
It's a girl, Meghan Markle and Harry tell Oprah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox