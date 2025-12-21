Taipei mass stabbing, that left 4 dead, was likely premeditated, say police

Police in Taiwan said Friday’s deadly stabbing spree in a busy area of central Taipei was likely premeditated, citing evidence that the suspect had scouted the location days in advance. This was an incident in which several were injured after a person released smoke bombs and attacked bystanders, according to the government and local media,(REUTERS)

According to police, Chang Wen, the 27-year-old unemployed man first threw multiple smoke-emitting devices at Taipei Main Station and then in and around a nearby subway station before launching the attack, according to NHK.

At least three people were killed and 11 others injured in the rampage and the police have ruled out terrorism, according to CNA.

The death toll rose to four as the suspect died after falling from a building, Taiwan’s semi-official Central News Agency reported.

He was already on a wanted list for obstructing military service procedures after failing to respond to a draft notice.

Investigators also said he had been moving around the area since Tuesday, three days before the attack, and visited the commercial facility on Thursday, a day before carrying out the assaults.

Also Read | Photos show Taipei mass stabbing horror as knife attacker kills 3, injures 6

More on Taipei stabbing

The suspect later jumped from the sixth floor of a building housing a commercial facility near the scene. He was taken to hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

Speaking at an emergency meeting on Saturday, President Lai Ching-te said the incident had shocked Taiwanese society and called for a thorough investigation into the suspect’s background and motive.

He said the government would strengthen public safety and social stability by deploying more police, including rapid response units, in crowded public areas and at venues hosting major events.

"For areas in Taipei city ‌where crowds are expected to gather in various commercial districts, we are upgrading security measures citywide," Mayor Chiang Wan-an told reporters.

"This includes not ​only increasing the police presence but also ensuring that all officers are fully equipped with the necessary gear."

Man acted alone, no accomplices

The man from the northern city of Taoyuan acted alone in the horrific stabbing spree.

"Based on relevant verification work ⁠carried out continuously since yesterday, we have not found that the suspect ⁠had any other accomplices," National Police Agency Director-General Chang Jung-hsin told reporters, Reuters reported.

Authorities are continuing to probe the motive, treating the incident as a premeditated crime.