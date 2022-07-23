Taliban's worrying new diktat for those who criticise 'Islamic Emirate'
- The Taliban has long been accused of gross human rights violations and often faces criticism for its stance on girls' education and women's rights.
The Taliban will punish those to criticise the scholars and public servants of ‘Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’ without any authenticity, be it with gesture, word or anything else, reported news agency ANI citing Voice of America (VOA). Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid has reportedly published new set of instructions attributed to their leader, Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzada, calling their implementation "Sharia responsibility" of the people and the media.
The people of Afghanistan have been ordered to stop unnecessary accusations against the government officials and avoid criticism that are “away from reality”, without specifying it. The Sunni Pashtun group has long been accused of gross human rights violations and often faces criticism for its stance on girls' education and women's rights.
Several reports from human rights organisations and media suggest that the Taliban have "arrested, imprisoned and tortured some people who criticised them on social media". Under the new instructions from Akhundzada, such actions are deemed as "negative propaganda" that "unconsciously helps the enemies", reported VOA.
If any person "touches any soldier, or pulls his clothes, or say bad things to him" will be considered as a punishable act, according to the new directives as per VOA.
A self-identified "National Resistance Front" is fighting the Taliban government in Afghanistan and has repeatedly accused the Islamist fundamentalists of "arresting, killing and injuring civilians". According to a UN report released earlier this week, 18 extrajudicial killings, 54 instances of torture and ill-treatment and 113 instances of arbitrary arrest and detention and 23 cases of incommunicado detention of individuals affiliated with the National Resistance Front have been recorded.
The new directives were published weeks after a Mullah from Herat, Mujibur Rahman Ansari, asked the participants at the "Great Meeting of Scholars" in Kabul to issue a fatwa that calls for beheading of the chiefs of the opponents of the Taliban government, reported VOA.
Baitullah Hamidi, professor of journalism faculty of Kabul University, wrote on his Facebook page that this situation will "make the oppression and violence in the country stronger and more frightening."
He also wrote that "nobody is free from criticism in the face of the world." No emir or any other human being is so sacred that he should not be criticized.... This is the final nail in the coffin of freedom of speech."
-
Taliban torture arrested Afghan YouTuber Ajmal Haqiqi and his team: Report
The Taliban are torturing arrested Afghan model and YouTuber Ajmal Haqiqi, along with other three people, reported news agency ANI citing sources. Reportedly, the Taliban tortured them by brutally beating them with rods and filmed it “for fun” - which then went viral on social media. On June 9, the Taliban arrested Haqiqi along with three people for allegedly “disrespecting” Islam and the Quran, as per videos released by Afghanistan's new rulers.
-
Twitter gets a win over Musk with trial fast-tracked for October
Twitter Inc. scored an early win against Elon Musk in its fight to make him complete his $44 billion buyout, as a Delaware judge agreed to fast-track the case with an October trial date. Chancery Court Chief Judge Kathaleen St. J. McCormick on Tuesday scheduled the trial for five days in the fall, instead of two weeks in February as the billionaire requested.
-
US health officials weigh emergency declaration over monkeypox
The Biden administration is considering whether to declare the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency as cases in the US soared to more than 2,800 on Friday, a White House official said. Ashish Jha, the White House Covid response coordinator added that any declaration would come from the Department of Health and Human Services. Around the world, monkeypox is still primarily affecting men who have sex with men and those who identify as gay or bisexual.
-
Is foot-and-mouth disease outbreak in Australia threat to global beef supplies?
Australia is on high alert for foot-and-mouth disease in its cattle herds after traces of the virus were found on imported animal products. The prevalence of the disease has the potential to decimate herds. It shouldn't be confused with the fever and rash-causing hand, foot, and mouth disease in humans. Surrounding nations like Australia are particularly alarmed at the proliferation of the virus, which has reached the tourist hot spot of Bali.
-
US identifies first cases of Monkeypox in children
Cases of the viral disease Monkeypox in the United States have been identified for the first time in children - a toddler in California and an infant who is not a US resident, health authorities said on Friday. The two cases are unrelated and are likely the result of household transmission, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement. The agency said the children are in good health and are being treated.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics