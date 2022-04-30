Tied-up bodies found in Ukraine as missile destroys Odessa runway
- The three bodies found in a pit were "brutally killed" by Russian soldiers -- each shot in the head, the police said in a statement.
Ukrainian police on Saturday reported finding three bodies shot in the head with their hands tied near the town of Bucha, which has become synonymous with allegations of Russian war crimes.
The three bodies found in a pit were "brutally killed" by Russian soldiers -- each shot in the head, the police said in a statement.
"The victims' hands were tied, cloths were covering their eyes and some were gagged. There are traces of torture on the corpses," it said.
Russian forces also on Saturday kept up their relentless shelling on the east of the country, killing at least one person and injuring 12 more.
In Odessa meanwhile regional governor Maxim Marchenko said a Russian missile destroyed the airport runway -- as Russia targets infrastructure and supply lines deep in the west of the country.
There were no victims from the airport strike.
On the front line in the east, Russian troops have advanced slightly in some areas but Ukrainian forces have also recaptured territory in recent days -- particularly around the city of Kharkiv.
One of the areas taken back from Russian control was the village of Ruska Lozova which evacuees said had been occupied for two months.
"It was two months of terrible fear. Nothing else, a terrible and relentless fear," Natalia, a 28-year-old evacuee from Ruska Lozova, told AFP after reaching Kharkiv.
"We were in the basements without food for two months, we were eating what we had," said Svyatoslav, 40, who did not want to give his full name, his eyes red with fatigue.
Putin's 'depravity'
Thousands have been killed and millions forced to flee their homes since the Russian invasion of its pro-Western neighbour began on February 24.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby on Friday briefly choked with emotion as he described the destruction in Ukraine and accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of "depravity".
Ukrainian prosecutors say they have pinpointed more than 8,000 war crimes carried out by Russian troops and are investigating 10 Russian soldiers for suspected atrocities in Bucha.
Russia earlier confirmed that it carried out an air strike on Kyiv in which a journalist was killed during a visit by UN chief Antonio Guterres the previous day, the first such attack on the Ukrainian capital in nearly two weeks.
Russia's defence ministry said it had deployed "high-precision, long-range air-based weapons" that "destroyed the production buildings of the Artyom missile and space enterprise in Kyiv".
Russia is now intensifying operations in the eastern Donbas region, making some territorial advances, and tightening its stranglehold on the devastated southern port city of Mariupol.
Ukrainian authorities have said they are hoping for an evacuation soon from the besieged Azovstal steel plant, the last holdout in Mariupol where hundreds are sheltering with Ukrainian troops.
But Denis Pushilin, leader of the breakaway eastern region of Donetsk, accused Ukrainian forces of "acting like outright terrorists" and holding civilians hostage in the steel plant.
From Mariupol's badly damaged port zone, AFP on Friday heard heavy shelling coming from Azovstal during a media trip organised by the Russian army, with explosions only a few seconds apart.
Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk meanwhile reported that 14 Ukrainians including a pregnant soldier had been freed in the latest prisoner exchange with Russian forces.
She did not say how many Russians had been returned.
'Not very fast'
Kyiv has admitted that Russian forces have captured a string of villages in the Donbas region.
"Even if there has been some advance by Russian troops on the ground, it is not very fast," Russian military expert Alexander Khramchikhin told AFP.
But Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the "special military operation... is proceeding strictly according to plan", China's official Xinhua news agency reported.
More Western armaments are due to arrive in Ukraine, with US President Joe Biden on Thursday seeking billions of dollars from Congress to boost supplies.
Following a conversation with Zelensky, President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday that France would also "intensify" military and humanitarian support.
Russia's defence ministry in recent days has said its forces have struck Ukrainian military sites hosting Western-supplied weapons and ammunition, a claim denied by a senior NATO official.
Russia has warned Western countries against sending more military aid.
"If the US and NATO are really interested in resolving the Ukraine crisis, then first of all, they should wake up and stop supplying the Kyiv regime with arms and ammunition," Lavrov said.
-
Pakistan to keep energy subsidies unchanged against IMF advice
An IMF mission is due to arrive in Pakistan in May to resume discussions over policies for completing the seventh review of the country's Extended Fund Facility (EFF), which Islamabad has asked the IMF to increase the size and duration of.
-
UK Tory MP resigns after admitting watching porn in parliament
A lawmaker from Britain's ruling Conservative party announced Saturday Neil Parish, who represents a seat in southwest England will resign, after admitting he had deliberately watched pornography on his mobile phone in the House of Commons chamber. Neil Parish, who represents a seat in southwest England, said he was standing down and triggering a by-election in the Tory stronghold after what he called an indefensible moment of "total madness".
-
Over 20 trapped, 39 missing in China building collapse
At least 23 people were trapped under a building that collapsed in central China, officials said Saturday, as rescuers pulled apart the rubble brick by brick in an effort to reach survivors. The building, which housed a hotel, apartments and a cinema, caved in on Friday afternoon in Changsha city, Hunan province, leaving a gaping hole in a densely built street front.
-
Ukraine says Russia stole 'several hundred thousand tonnes' of grain
Russian forces have stolen "several hundred thousand tonnes" of grain in the areas of Ukraine they occupy, Ukraine's deputy agriculture minister said on Saturday. Speaking to Ukrainian national TV, Taras Vysotskiy expressed concern that most of what he said was 1.5 million tonnes of grain stored in occupied territory could also be stolen by Russian forces. Agriculture minister Mykola Solskyi said grain theft had increased in the last two weeks.
-
Imran Khan hints his 2nd wife was paid by enemies; Reham Khan replies
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has talked about his wives Jemima Goldsmith and Reham Khan without naming them, as he addressed a convention of PTI workers on Friday in Lahore. He said a character assassination campaign against him will be launched by the Sharif mafia after Eid as it had been done earlier against Benazir Bhutto.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics