Turkey's Erdogan seeks peace talks between Ukraine, Russia: 'We're working…'

Published on Nov 12, 2022 03:34 PM IST

Reuters |

Turkey is committed to seeking a peace dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday, Turkish media reported.

"We are working on how to create a peace corridor here, like we had the grain corridor," Erdogan was quoted as telling reporters on a flight from Uzbekistan, while praising Russia's resistance to pressure from the United States and its allies.

Saturday, November 12, 2022
