Home / World News / UK financial crisis | PM Truss to hold emergency meet with budget forecasters

UK financial crisis | PM Truss to hold emergency meet with budget forecasters

world news
Updated on Sep 30, 2022 04:50 AM IST

The finance minister has asked the OBR to produce a first draft of its next economic forecasts on Oct. 7.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss.(REUTERS)
British Prime Minister Liz Truss.(REUTERS)
Reuters |

British Prime Minister Liz Truss and finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng will meet the head of the country's independent fiscal watchdog on Friday, after days of financial market chaos triggered by the government's planned tax cuts.

Truss and Kwarteng will meet Richard Hughes, chair of the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), to discuss the budget forecast process and economic and fiscal developments since March, the UK's Treasury said on Thursday.

Kwarteng unveiled a string of tax cuts last week in a fiscal statement that was not accompanied by OBR forecasts and which sent British financial markets into turmoil.

The finance minister has asked the OBR to produce a first draft of its next economic forecasts on Oct. 7.

He plans to announce a budget statement on Nov. 23 that will include new forecasts and detail the cost of the borrowing and measures to cut debt.

A committee of lawmakers in Britain's parliament has urged Kwarteng to bring forward his budget statement.

Truss and Kwarteng defended their economic plans earlier on Thursday, with the prime minister saying urgent action was necessary to help economic growth.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uk pm
uk pm

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out