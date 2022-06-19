Ukraine says ‘repulsed Russian attacks near Severodonetsk’
Ukrainian troops repulsed Russian attacks on villages near the eastern city of Severodonetsk, where the two armies have fought bloody battles for weeks, Kyiv's armed forces said Sunday.
"Our units repulsed the assault in the area of Toshkivka," the Ukrainian army said on Facebook. "The enemy has retreated and is regrouping."
It said Russian forces were "storming" towards the village of Orikhove, but that it had "successfully repulsed" an assault near the village.
A day earlier, officials said fierce battles were taking place in settlements outside Severodonetsk, which they say is mostly, but not entirely, under Russian control.
Also read: Ukraine War: ‘Fierce battles’ rage in key eastern city
"All declarations by Russians that they control Severodonetsk are lies. Indeed, they control the majority of the city but they do not control it entirely," local governor Sergiy Gaiday said on Telegram Sunday.
He said Russian forces are "constantly replenishing their army with reserves", bringing in new troops to Severodonetsk and surrounding areas.
"They are now using so-called crawling tactics, they are trying to push through step by step, metre by metre."
Authorities continue evacuations from Lysychansk, across a river from Severodonetsk and heavily hit by shelling, he said.
Evacuations from Severodonetsk have not been possible for days, after a last bridge across the river connecting it to Lysychansk was blown up.
Ukrainian authorities say hundreds of people are hiding from shelling in the Azot chemical plant in Severodonetsk.
Also read: Russia hands out passports to Ukrainians in occupied cities: Report
Gaiday said the plant was "hit twice" in 24 hours and that its "sewage treatment plant" was destroyed.
The UN warned this week the remaining civilians left in Severodonetsk are running out of clean water, food and sanitation.
Team India registered a brilliant comeback in the T20I series against South Africa, coming from 0-2 down to level the series with the final game on Sunday in Bengaluru. While a number of players stepped up for India across the four T20Is, young opener Ishan Kishan was among the runs in all the games for the side. Barring the previous game where Ishan struggled to get going, the youngster slammed two half-centuries, and is currently the highest run-scorer in the series (191 runs in 4 games at strike rate of 146.92).
Many a time, people feel stifled by all the toxic positivity coming their way as it ends up making them feel burdened, misunderstood or even like a failure. Someone who is grieving over death of a relative would not like to hear - 'it's all going to be okay' or 'you will be fine.' Similarly, a person who has lost their job would most likely be tired of hearing - 'look at the positive side' or 'stay positive'. To prevent overdosing someone with this toxic positivity, sometimes all you have to do is to listen to the person if you have nothing appropriate to say.
Ahead of International Day of Yoga 2022, the United Nations reflected, “People around the world embraced yoga to stay healthy and rejuvenated and to fight social isolation and depression during the pandemic. Yoga is also playing a significant role in the psycho-social care and rehabilitation of Covid-19 patients in quarantine and isolation. It is particularly helpful in allaying their fears and anxiety.”
Dear groom-to-be, planning your wedding look in 2022 could be a daunting task with intimate and grand trends doing the rounds together but we are here to help you choose. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rumela Sen from WeddingWire India, listed some tips to help you underscore the top grooms wear trends this season
