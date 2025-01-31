US Congress warns employees not to install Chinese AI app DeepSeek: Report

US congressional offices have been warned against installing the Chinese AI app DeepSeek, Axios reported on Thursday, citing a notice issued by the chief administrative officer of the US House of Representatives. DeepSeek introduced a free AI assistant that it claims operates with lower data usage and at a fraction of the cost of US models. (Pic used for representation)

According to Axios, the notice said, “At this time, DeepSeek is under review by the CAO and is currently unauthorized for official House use.”

The emergence of DeepSeek, a low-cost Chinese AI model, has raised concerns about its potential to challenge the market dominance of US-based AI giants like OpenAI and Alphabet’s Google.

Last week, DeepSeek introduced a free AI assistant that it claims operates with lower data usage and at a fraction of the cost of US models. Within days, it became the most downloaded app on Apple’s App Store, fueling worries about US leadership in AI. This development contributed to a market shake-up that erased approximately $1 trillion in value from US tech stocks.

Meanwhile, current US restrictions on Nvidia’s AI processors are aimed at preventing its most advanced chips from reaching China.

US suspects ‘restricted AI chips’ used in DeepSeek

DeepSeek's rapid rise to prominence was widely celebrated in China as a victory against Washington's efforts to restrict its tech industry through export controls.

In the US, DeepSeek's achievements sparked concerns and unverified allegations that it may have improperly accessed technology from OpenAI and other leading AI firms.

According to a source cited by Reuters, the US Commerce Department is investigating whether DeepSeek, the Chinese AI company that made headlines with its model's impressive performance, has been using restricted US chips that are banned from export to China.

DeepSeek has stated that it used Nvidia's H800 chips, which it was legally able to purchase in 2023. However, Reuters could not confirm whether the company has also used other restricted chips.

Additionally, DeepSeek reportedly possesses Nvidia's H20 chips, which are less powerful and still legally exportable to China. The US had considered imposing restrictions on them under the Biden administration, and the new Trump administration officials are now revisiting that possibility

(With inputs from Reuters)