IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / US in delicate balancing act as Saudi prince spared sanctions
Washington on Friday released a long-delayed intelligence report that accused Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of approving Khashoggi's 2018 murder in Istanbul, drawing a rebuke from Riyadh, which strongly rejected the assessment.(Reuters File Photo)
Washington on Friday released a long-delayed intelligence report that accused Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of approving Khashoggi's 2018 murder in Istanbul, drawing a rebuke from Riyadh, which strongly rejected the assessment.(Reuters File Photo)
world news

US in delicate balancing act as Saudi prince spared sanctions

Washington on Friday released a long-delayed intelligence report that accused Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of approving Khashoggi's 2018 murder in Istanbul, drawing a rebuke from Riyadh, which strongly rejected the assessment.
READ FULL STORY
Posted by Prashasti Singh | AFP
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:30 PM IST

US President Joe Biden's decision not to sanction Saudi Arabia's crown prince over journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder has frustrated campaigners, underscoring Washington's delicate balancing act as it seeks to avoid a diplomatic rupture.

Washington on Friday released a long-delayed intelligence report that accused Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of approving Khashoggi's 2018 murder in Istanbul, drawing a rebuke from Riyadh, which strongly rejected the assessment.

The public censure of the prince and a slew of US sanctions on dozens of Saudi officials marks a sharp departure from the policy of former president Donald Trump, who sought to shield the kingdom's de facto ruler.

But Washington did not slap any direct sanctions on Prince Mohammed, known by his initials MBS, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken explaining that Biden wants to "recalibrate" but not "rupture" its relations with Riyadh, a longstanding Middle East partner.

"This is not the Saudi smack-down that many hoped for," said Varsha Koduvayur, a research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a conservative Washington think-tank.

It indicates "Biden's overall Saudi stance: put values at the heart of US foreign policy, emphasise human rights, and reverse the transactional approach of last four years (under Trump) -- while preserving the relationship," Koduvayur added.

Call for sanctions

The Washington-based campaign group Freedom House said it was "disappointing and frustrating that the US is yet unwilling to act on its own intelligence" and impose sanctions on the Saudi prince.

"We expect nothing less than justice for Jamal Khashoggi and all of Saudi Arabia's brave dissidents," said the New York-based Human Rights Foundation, which produced "The Dissident", a critically acclaimed documentary on the journalist's murder.

"The United States and the European Union must urgently place sanctions on MBS himself."

The intelligence report -- which had been withheld after being completed under Trump -- said it was "highly unlikely" that Khashoggi's murder could have taken place without his green light.

The killing of Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and critic of Prince Mohammed, also fits a pattern of "the crown prince's support for using violent measures to silence dissidents abroad", it added.

But Saudi observers dismissed the highly anticipated report, with Ali Shihabi, a government adviser close to the kingdom's royal court, saying the "thin" assessment lacked a "smoking gun".

Soon after the report was made public, the Arabic hashtag "We are all MBS" began trending on Twitter, with pro-government cyber armies tweeting in support of the Saudi heir apparent.

Preserving ties

Biden had pledged during his campaign to make the kingdom a "pariah" after it got a free pass under Trump, but observers say he is instead adopting a middle path.

While scrutinising human rights, his new administration is expected to work to preserve a valuable security partnership while it moves to reboot nuclear talks with Riyadh's arch-enemy Tehran.

Biden also needs to deal with the top crude producer on the highly fraught issues of energy, counterterrorism, and efforts to end the conflict in Yemen.

"The Biden foreign policy team is comprised of seasoned experts who are not so naive as to think that they can achieve their goals in the Middle East without dealing with a Saudi state that still anchors, though in a less totalising way, both oil and security in the Gulf," said Kristin Diwan of the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington.

"For this reason, they have ruled out the sanctioning of Mohammed bin Salman, preserving space to deal with the Saudi state and its top leadership."

Still, Washington on Friday announced the "Khashoggi Act" that will ban entry into the US of foreigners who threaten dissidents and placed 76 Saudis on the blacklist, in what could serve as a strong deterrent.

Biden also appears to have steered away from his predecessor's transactional relationship with the kingdom, an important buyer of US military hardware.

Recent official statements from Washington have called Saudi Arabia a "security partner", instead of what the Trump administration highlighted as an "ally".

In an apparent snub earlier this week, Biden insisted on making his first Saudi phone call to 85-year-old King Salman, even as Saudi pro-government supporters insisted that his son, Prince Mohammed, was the kingdom's day-to-day ruler.

"Washington realises that MBS could go on to rule Saudi Arabia for the next half century, so it cannot afford to completely alienate him," a Western diplomat told AFP.

"But it is also making clear that it will no longer give him a free pass."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
saudi prince mohammed bin salman khashoggi killing
Close
Several of the seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump on an impeachment charge over the deadly riot at the US Capitol have faced censure votes at home.(REUTERS)
Several of the seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump on an impeachment charge over the deadly riot at the US Capitol have faced censure votes at home.(REUTERS)
world news

White House to ignore Trump's speech ahead of conservative conference

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:46 PM IST
"Our focus is certainly not on what President Trump is saying" at the Conservative Political Action Conference, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Washington on Friday released a long-delayed intelligence report that accused Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of approving Khashoggi's 2018 murder in Istanbul, drawing a rebuke from Riyadh, which strongly rejected the assessment.(Reuters File Photo)
Washington on Friday released a long-delayed intelligence report that accused Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of approving Khashoggi's 2018 murder in Istanbul, drawing a rebuke from Riyadh, which strongly rejected the assessment.(Reuters File Photo)
world news

US in delicate balancing act as Saudi prince spared sanctions

Posted by Prashasti Singh | AFP
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:30 PM IST
Washington on Friday released a long-delayed intelligence report that accused Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of approving Khashoggi's 2018 murder in Istanbul, drawing a rebuke from Riyadh, which strongly rejected the assessment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bangladeshi Foreign Minister A. K. Abdul Momen told Reuters that Bangladesh expects India or Myanmar to accept Rohingya survivors.(REUTERS)
Bangladeshi Foreign Minister A. K. Abdul Momen told Reuters that Bangladesh expects India or Myanmar to accept Rohingya survivors.(REUTERS)
world news

Bangladesh under 'no obligation' to accept stranded Rohingya refugees: Minister

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, Dhaka
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:17 PM IST
The refugees have been drifting in international waters after leaving southern Bangladesh on February 11 in the hope of reaching Malaysia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This satellite image provided Maxar Technologies shows buildings that were destroyed by a US air strike in Syria.(AP)
This satellite image provided Maxar Technologies shows buildings that were destroyed by a US air strike in Syria.(AP)
world news

Iran says US air strikes in Syria encourage terrorism in the region

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, Dubai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:21 PM IST
US officials said they were limited in scope to show President Joe Biden’s administration will act firmly while trying to avoid a big regional escalation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A person holds up a sign that reads "No Muslim Ban" during an anti-Muslim ban rally as the Supreme Court hears arguments.(AP)
A person holds up a sign that reads "No Muslim Ban" during an anti-Muslim ban rally as the Supreme Court hears arguments.(AP)
world news

US Democrats reintroduce legislation to prevent future Muslim bans

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:06 PM IST
Indian-American lawmakers Ami Bera, Ro Khanna, Pramila Jayapal and Raja Krishnamoorthi are among those who are supporting the bill.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) later released a statement confirming the report.(AP)
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) later released a statement confirming the report.(AP)
world news

‘Hate to say this’: Pilot reported UFO sighting, FBI ‘aware’ of incident

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:47 PM IST
  • An aviation blog published the audio of a radio transmission from American Airlines flight 2292, indicating that the pilot reported a UFO on February 21.
READ FULL STORY
Close
British press were 'destroying my mental health,' says Prince Harry(Instagram/sussexroyal )
British press were 'destroying my mental health,' says Prince Harry(Instagram/sussexroyal )
world news

Prince Harry says British press was destroying his mental health

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:35 PM IST
  • In a recent interview, Prince Harry had a heart-to-heart with TV show host, James Corden. Prince Harry spoke about his life in the USA, how the British press played a vital role in the royal couple stepping down from their duties and Queen Elizabeth's Christmas gift for Archie.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ahmadiya Juaidi, 13, drinks a supplemental nutrition shake at malnutrition treatment ward of al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen February 24, 2021. (REUTERS)
Ahmadiya Juaidi, 13, drinks a supplemental nutrition shake at malnutrition treatment ward of al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen February 24, 2021. (REUTERS)
world news

16 million Yemenis going hungry, 5 million on the brink of famine: UN aid chief

Reuters, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:08 PM IST
United Nations hopes to raise some $3.85 billion at a virtual pledging event to avert what Lowcock says would be a large-scale "man-made" famine, the worst the world will have seen for decades.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kyaw Moe Tun appeared emotional as he read the statement on behalf of a group of elected politicians that he said represented the legitimate government. Delivering his final words in Burmese, the career diplomat raised the three-finger salute of pro-democracy protesters and announced "our cause will prevail".(AP)
Kyaw Moe Tun appeared emotional as he read the statement on behalf of a group of elected politicians that he said represented the legitimate government. Delivering his final words in Burmese, the career diplomat raised the three-finger salute of pro-democracy protesters and announced "our cause will prevail".(AP)
world news

Use "any means necessary" to stop military coup: Kyaw Moe Tun to UN

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:54 PM IST
The Southeast Asian country has been in crisis since the army seized power on Feb. 1 and detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and much of her party leadership
READ FULL STORY
Close
Militant violence in Pakistan has spiked: In the past week alone, four vocational school instructors who advocated for women’s rights were traveling together when they were gunned down in a Pakistan border region.(AP)
Militant violence in Pakistan has spiked: In the past week alone, four vocational school instructors who advocated for women’s rights were traveling together when they were gunned down in a Pakistan border region.(AP)
world news

'Religiosity fostering rise in terrorism': Pakistan experts

Posted by Prashasti Singh | AP, Islamabad
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:53 PM IST
Pakistani authorities are embracing strengthening religious belief among the population to bring the country closer together. But it's doing just the opposite, said Mohammad Amir Rana, executive director of the independent Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden.(Bloomberg)
US President Joe Biden.(Bloomberg)
world news

Highlights of the Covid-19 relief bill advancing in Congress

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:38 PM IST
Republicans are overwhelmingly against the bill, raising concerns that the spending is vastly more than necessary and designed to advance policy priorities that go beyond helping Americans get through the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Satellite image of Gijet in Tigray region with marked red crosses relate to number of structures significantly damaged and orange crosses show limited damage, lines to the right identify visible scorching.(via REUTERS)
Satellite image of Gijet in Tigray region with marked red crosses relate to number of structures significantly damaged and orange crosses show limited damage, lines to the right identify visible scorching.(via REUTERS)
world news

'Cannot bury the dead': Amnesty report describes Axum massacre in Ethiopia

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:33 PM IST
  • The Amnesty report describes the soldiers gunning down civilians as they fled, lining up men and shooting them in the back.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arora Akanksha(Image via social media)
Arora Akanksha(Image via social media)
world news

Indian American Arora Akanksha, 34, running for UN chief

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:56 PM IST
Born in the northern state of Haryana, Akanksha moved with her family to Saudi Arabia when she was six years old. She studied at York University in Toronto, Canada, where she received a bachelor’s degree in administrative studies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Myanmar police guarding a UN convoy.(Reuters)
File photo of Myanmar police guarding a UN convoy.(Reuters)
world news

Myanmar police crack down on protests; one woman killed: Reports

Posted by Prashasti Singh | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:24 PM IST
Myanmar has been in turmoil since the army seized power and detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and much of her party leadership, alleging fraud in a November election her party won in a landslide.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jacinda Ardern said Auckland's nearly 2 million residents will be put under a 7 day lockdown starting Sunday. (AP Photo/Nick Perry)(AP)
Jacinda Ardern said Auckland's nearly 2 million residents will be put under a 7 day lockdown starting Sunday. (AP Photo/Nick Perry)(AP)
world news

New Zealand's largest city Auckland back under coronavirus lockdown

Reuters, Wellington
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:21 PM IST
The rest of New Zealand will be put into Level 2 restrictions that limit public gatherings, among others, she told a news conference.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac