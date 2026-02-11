US-Iran tensions live updates: Trump ‘thinking’ of sending second aircraft carrier; anti-Khamenei slogans rock Tehran
US-Iran tensions live updates: Even while speaking about the possibility of a nuclear agreement, US President Donald Trump said in an interview with the Axios news outlet on Tuesday that he was "thinking" of deploying a second aircraft carrier strike group to the region. Meanwhile, witnesses said that residents in several areas of Iran’s capital shouted “death to the dictator” from their windows and rooftops on the eve of the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Iran was rocked by protests last month opposing the Islamic republic....Read More
Mass protests are expected in parts of Iran today as the country marks the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, with anti-government groups calling for renewed demonstrations despite a sweeping security crackdown last month.
Overnight, residents in several Tehran neighbourhoods were heard chanting slogans against the clerical establishment from rooftops and balconies, signalling a possible resurgence of street dissent after weeks of relative quiet under heavy enforcement and mass detentions. Authorities, meanwhile, are moving ahead with official anniversary rallies and heightened security deployments across major cities.
The planned protest activity comes at a sensitive moment for Tehran internationally, as indirect talks with the United States over Iran’s nuclear programme have resumed through Omani mediation. A senior Iranian security official is in Muscat for high-level meetings aimed at shaping the next phase of dialogue after an initial round of contacts last week. Both sides have indicated guarded openness to continued engagement, even as core disagreements, including uranium enrichment, remain unresolved.
Alongside diplomacy, military pressure has increased in the region, with the US reinforcing assets near key waterways and issuing fresh maritime advisories, and Iran warning against external interference.
Top developments in Iran protests and US-Tehran talks
- Protests planned around Revolution anniversary events today
- Overnight anti-government chants reported in Tehran
- Heavy security deployment expected in major cities
- Oman mediating fresh Iran-US nuclear contacts
- Senior Iranian official holds Muscat meetings
- US raises regional military and maritime alert levels
US-Iran tensions live updates: While speaking about the chances of a nuclear agreement, Trump said in an interview with the Axios news outlet on Tuesday that he was "thinking" of sending a second aircraft carrier strike group to the region.
"Either we will make a deal or we will have to do something very tough like last time," Trump told Axios. "We have an armada that is heading there and another one might be going."
Trump, who ordered US strikes on Tehran's nuclear sites during Israel's 12-day war with Iran last June, also told Fox Business that any agreement would need to include "no nuclear weapons, no missiles."
US-Iran tensions live updates: More than a month after the shutdown was enforced, people in Iran can now largely access the internet again.
However, virtual private networks (VPNs), which are commonly used to get around earlier restrictions on popular websites, are working only at times, and online traffic continues to be tightly filtered, news agency AFP reported.
The blackout began to ease slowly ten days after it was first introduced. But as of February 1, services had still not gone back to the conditions that existed before the shutdown, telecommunications minister Sattar Hashemi said.
US-Iran tensions live updates: Witnesses told news agency AP that residents in several areas of Iran’s capital shouted “death to the dictator” from their windows and rooftops on the eve of the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, turning the annual event into a show of protest.
This comes nearly one month after a violent crackdown on anti government demonstrations across Iran, which resulted in the deaths of thousands and the detention of tens of thousands more.
US-Iran tensions live updates: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that the main focus of his talks with US President Donald Trump would be the ongoing negotiations with Iran, as he calls for a firmer American stance on Tehran's ballistic missile programme.
The two leaders are set to meet in Washington on Wednesday. It will be their sixth meeting in the United States since Trump returned to office a year ago.
US-Iran tensions live updates: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he was considering sending a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East, even as Washington and Tehran prepare to resume negotiations aimed at averting a new conflict.
In interviews with Israeli media, Trump said the United States would have to do "something very tough" if a deal is not reached with Iran.
"Either we reach a deal or we'll have to do something very tough," Israel's Channel 12 quoted him as saying.
US-Iran tensions live updates: A top Iranian security official traveled on Tuesday to Oman, the Mideast sultanate now mediating talks between Tehran and Washington over the Islamic Republic's nuclear program aimed at halting a possible American strike.
The visit by Ali Larijani, a former Iranian parliament speaker who now serves as the secretary to the country's supreme national security council, likely focused on what comes next after the initial round of indirect talks held last week in Muscat with the Americans.
US-Iran tensions live updates: Iran intensified its crackdown on Monday following recent protests, carrying out more arrests while still signalling openness to further nuclear talks with Washington.
The arrests included Javad Emam, the spokesperson of the main reformist coalition. They came after Iranian and US officials held discussions in Oman, talks that both sides described as constructive.
On Saturday, Iran handed additional jail time to Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi. On Monday, authorities also arrested Hossein Karoubi, the son of well known dissident Mehdi Karoubi.
US-Iran Tensions LIVE updates: Anti-government slogans were heard across several Tehran neighborhoods late Tuesday night, with residents chanting from rooftops and balconies ahead of today’s Islamic Revolution anniversary events. Videos shared by protest monitor channels showed chants targeting the country’s clerical leadership, though their authenticity could not be independently verified in all cases. The renewed expressions of dissent come weeks after a sweeping crackdown on nationwide protests. Authorities have planned large pro-government rallies today, alongside heightened security deployments across major cities to deter unrest.