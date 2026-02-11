US-Iran tensions live updates: Trump ‘thinking’ of sending second aircraft carrier; anti-Khamenei slogans rock Tehran

Live

By

US-Iran tensions live updates:

US-Iran tensions live updates: Even while speaking about the possibility of a nuclear agreement, US President Donald Trump said in an interview with the Axios news outlet on Tuesday that he was "thinking" of deploying a second aircraft carrier strike group to the region. Meanwhile, witnesses said that residents in several areas of Iran’s capital shouted “death to the dictator” from their windows and rooftops on the eve of the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Iran was rocked by protests last month opposing the Islamic republic. Mass protests are expected in parts of Iran today as the country marks the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, with anti-government groups calling for renewed demonstrations despite a sweeping security crackdown last month. Overnight, residents in several Tehran neighbourhoods were heard chanting slogans against the clerical establishment from rooftops and balconies, signalling a possible resurgence of street dissent after weeks of relative quiet under heavy enforcement and mass detentions. Authorities, meanwhile, are moving ahead with official anniversary rallies and heightened security deployments across major cities. The planned protest activity comes at a sensitive moment for Tehran internationally, as indirect talks with the United States over Iran’s nuclear programme have resumed through Omani mediation. A senior Iranian security official is in Muscat for high-level meetings aimed at shaping the next phase of dialogue after an initial round of contacts last week. Both sides have indicated guarded openness to continued engagement, even as core disagreements, including uranium enrichment, remain unresolved. Alongside diplomacy, military pressure has increased in the region, with the US reinforcing assets near key waterways and issuing fresh maritime advisories, and Iran warning against external interference. Top developments in Iran protests and US-Tehran talks Protests planned around Revolution anniversary events today

Overnight anti-government chants reported in Tehran

Heavy security deployment expected in major cities

Oman mediating fresh Iran-US nuclear contacts

Senior Iranian official holds Muscat meetings

US raises regional military and maritime alert levels

