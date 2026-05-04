US-Iran War LIVE: Trump says US will ‘guide’ stranded ships from Strait of Hormuz starting today
US Iran war LIVE: The United States will launch an effort on Monday to “guide” stranded ships out of the Iran-controlled Strait of Hormuz, President Donald Trump said, as two vessels near the waterway reported attacks.
- 2 Mins agoWhat the US and Iran want
- 6 Mins agoIran sends fresh 14-point plan, Trump to review
- 32 Mins agoUS-Iran War LIVE: Iran's proposal vs Washington's demands
- 34 Mins agoUS-Iran War LIVE: Iran reviewing US response on peace proposal
- 36 Mins agoUS-Iran War LIVE: Oil slips after Trump says US will assist ships stranded in Strait of Hormuz
- 42 Mins agoPakistan, Iran FMs hold call, push diplomatic efforts amid rising regional tensions
- 49 Mins agoUS-Iran War LIVE: Trump says US to help ships stranded in Strait of Hormuz as tanker fired on
US Iran war LIVE: The United States will launch an effort on Monday to “guide” stranded ships out of the Iran-controlled Strait of Hormuz, President Donald Trump said, after two vessels near the waterway reported attacks. Trump gave few details about what could become a sweeping operation to assist hundreds of vessels and nearly 20,000 seafarers. Iran quickly denounced the move, calling it a violation of the ceasefire....Read More
In a social media post on Sunday, Trump said “neutral and innocent” countries had been affected by the conflict, adding: “We have told these countries that we will guide their ships safely out of these restricted waterways, so that they can freely and ably get on with their business.”
He said the initiative, dubbed “Project Freedom,” would begin Monday morning in the Middle East, adding that US representatives are in talks with Iran that could lead to something “very positive for all.”
Iran warns of ceasefire breach
Iran warned on Monday that any US attempt to interfere in the Strait of Hormuz would be seen as a breach of the Middle East ceasefire, as Trump reiterated that Washington would begin escorting ships through the disrupted route.
Talks between the two sides have remained deadlocked since a ceasefire took effect on April 8, with Iran’s grip on the strategic strait following US-Israeli strikes on Tehran, a key sticking point.
Oil steadies on Hormuz plan
Oil prices steadied as traders questioned the feasibility of Trump’s plan to guide neutral ships through the Strait of Hormuz, with a tanker reportedly struck in the region.
Brent crude held above $108 a barrel after falling as much as 2.4% at the open, while West Texas Intermediate hovered near $102. The US move, set to begin Monday, aims to allow vessels stranded by the conflict with Iran to transit the key waterway.
A tanker was reportedly hit by projectiles about 78 nautical miles north of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations. The vessel was not identified, but all crew members were reported safe.
Iranian official warns of renewed conflict
On Saturday, Mohammad Jafar Asadi, a senior figure in Iran’s military central command, warned that a renewed conflict with the United States is likely.
“Evidence has shown that the United States is not committed to any promises or agreements,” he said, according to Fars news agency.
US-Iran War LIVE: What the US and Iran want
US-Iran War LIVE: The US suggested a two-month ceasefire; Iran wants a complete settlement within 30 days.
US calls for dismantling enrichment facilities and ending uranium enrichment; Iran has previously insisted on its right to enrichment, with detailed changes deferred to a later stage.
The US wants unrestricted access; Iran calls for a revised regional framework and removal of blockade conditions.
The US seeks an end to Iranian support for armed groups; Iran calls for an end to regional fighting while maintaining its alliances.
The US proposes phased relief; Iran demands the complete removal of sanctions and the release of assets.
Tehran has also linked a possible deal to firm guarantees on no future attacks.
US-Iran War LIVE: Iran sends fresh 14-point plan, Trump to review
US-Iran War LIVE: Iran has put forward a 14-point peace proposal to the United States through Pakistan. This is in response to Washington’s earlier nine-point plan to end the war which began after the US and Israel bombed the Islamic State on February 28.
US-Iran War LIVE: Iran's proposal vs Washington's demands
US-Iran War LIVE: The proposal to delay talks on nuclear issues until a later phase would appear at odds with Washington's repeated demand that Iran accept stringent restrictions on its nuclear program before the war can end.
Washington wants Tehran to give up its stockpile of more than 400 kg (900 pounds) of highly enriched uranium, which the United States says could be used to make a bomb.
Iran says its nuclear program is peaceful, although it is willing to discuss some curbs in return for the lifting of sanctions. It had accepted such curbs in a 2015 deal that Trump abandoned.
While saying repeatedly he is in no hurry, Trump is under domestic pressure to break Iran's hold on the Strait of Hormuz, which has choked off 20% of the world's oil and gas supplies and driven up U.S. gasoline prices.
Trump's Republican Party faces the risk of a voter backlash over higher prices in midterm congressional elections due in November.
Iranian media said Tehran's 14-point proposal includes withdrawing U.S. forces from nearby areas, lifting the blockade, releasing frozen assets, paying compensation, lifting sanctions, ending the war on all fronts including Lebanon, and creating a new control mechanism for the strait. (Reuters)
US-Iran War LIVE: Iran reviewing US response on peace proposal
US-Iran War LIVE: Equity markets edged higher on Monday while crude oil prices were little moved, having surged back above $100 a barrel last week amid uncertainty over when and how the conflict will be resolved.
On Sunday, Iran said it had received a U.S. response to its latest offer for peace talks a day after Trump said he would probably reject the Iranian proposal because "they have not paid a big enough price."
Trump, responding to shouted questions from reporters, said on Sunday evening talks were going "very well", without elaborating.
Iranian state media said Washington had conveyed its response to Iran's 14-point proposal via Pakistan, and that Tehran was now reviewing it. There was no immediate confirmation from Washington or Islamabad of the U.S. response.
"At this stage, we do not have nuclear negotiations," state media quoted Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei as saying.
The comment was an apparent reference to Iran's proposal to set aside talks on nuclear issues until after the war has ended and the foes have agreed to lift opposing blockades of Gulf shipping.
The United States and Israel suspended their bombing campaign against Iran four weeks ago, and U.S. and Iranian officials held one round of talks. But attempts to set up further meetings have so far failed. (Reuters)
US-Iran War LIVE: Oil slips after Trump says US will assist ships stranded in Strait of Hormuz
US-Iran War LIVE: Oil prices eased on Monday after President Donald Trump said the United States would begin an effort to assist ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, but the lack of a U.S.-Iran peace deal kept the market supported above $100.
Brent crude futures fell 6 cents, or 0.1%, to $108.11 a barrel by 0400 GMT after settling down $2.23 on Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate was at $101.50 a barrel, down 44 cents, or 0.4%, following a $3.13 loss on Friday.
"The broader market remains tightly supported by persistent supply disruptions and geopolitical uncertainty," said Priyanka Sachdeva, analyst at Phillip Nova. (Reuters)
US-Iran War LIVE: Pakistan, Iran FMs hold call, push diplomatic efforts amid rising regional tensions
US-Iran War LIVE: Pakistan’s Foreign Minister spoke with Abbas Araqchi to discuss the evolving regional situation and reaffirm ongoing diplomatic efforts to ease tensions and promote stability.
US-Iran War LIVE: Trump says US to help ships stranded in Strait of Hormuz as tanker fired on
US-Iran War LIVE: - President Donald Trump said the United States would start helping to free ships stranded in the Gulf by the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran from Monday, as a tanker reported being hit by unknown projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump gave few details of the plan to aid ships and their crews that have been "locked up" in the vital waterway and are running low on food and other supplies.
"We have told these Countries that we will guide their Ships safely out of these restricted Waterways, so that they can freely and ably get on with their business," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social site on Sunday. (Reuters)