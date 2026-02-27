After Five Nights at Epstein's, new Epstein Clicker game surfaces; ‘this is scary’

Epstein Clicker is apparently a satirical indie clicker/idle game (similar to Cookie Clicker) themed around Jeffrey Epstein. As per several TikTok videos, it was reportedly created by developers like Gh0stKn1ght, jknnkla, and FL0W. They feature dark humor, such as ‘resurrecting’ Epstein or Epstein-themed upgrades, with features like ‘MOSSAD Mode’.

Days after a game titled ‘Five Nights at Epstein’s' first surfaced, a new video game by the name ‘Epstein Clicker’ has been doing the rounds on social media. This week, several parents posted about being worried about these games that have come up after the release of the infamous Epstein files.

“This site has exceeded its monthly quota for bandwidth. It must be upgraded via the Firebase console before it can begin serving traffic again,” the message reads.

On Reddit, Sparse; r/CookieClicker notes Epstein files screenshots resembling Cookie Clicker (unrelated), and tangential posts in r/videogames about Epstein-themed games.

“Little sister told me her classmates are playing “Epstein clicker” They're 6th graders by the way,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

A description on a platform called itch.io, an open digital marketplace where independent creators can host, sell, and download indie games, reads: “From the smoke rises… the worst possible resurrection imaginable: Epstinoid Beta Mk.2 , a rubbery, malfunctioning clone built by the underworld’s budget science department. He looks like someone tried to 3D-print a scandal.”

Five Nights at Epstein's surfaced days ago. It appears to be named after the video game series Five Nights at Freddy's.

“It was brought to my attention today after picking up my child from middle school that there was a group of boys in one of their classes playing a game on their Chromebook's called “5 Nights at Epstein’s Island.” They were laughing and joking about it. Apparently you could make a baby or little girl cry to try to lure Epstein and other predators to them. This is beyond disturbing for countless reasons, and the school has been notified. Please PLEASE speak with your children!!!,” one concerned parent wrote on social media.