Fortnite down: How to fix Epic Games outage amid server issues? 5-point solution

Fortnite and several Epic Games titles were down on Thursday, with users seeing a server issue. Downdetector, a platform that reports on online outages, showed nearly 9000 reports for Fortnite at the time of writing this story. The company responded, saying: “We're aware that players may not be able to log into or matchmake in Fortnite. We'll provide an update when we have one.” Fortnite and other games were down on Wednesday (Unsplash)

While many Fortnite outages are caused by server-side issues at Epic Games and cannot be fully fixed by players, there are still several troubleshooting steps that may help restore access faster.

1. Check Epic Games server status first Before changing any settings, verify whether Fortnite servers are actually down. Epic publicly lists outages, maintenance schedules and matchmaking disruptions on its official status page.

Official server tracker: Epic Games Status Page If Fortnite is under scheduled maintenance, there may be nothing players can do except wait until servers return online.

2. Restart Fortnite and Epic Games Launcher A full restart often clears temporary authentication or matchmaking errors.

Try these steps:

Close Fortnite completely

Exit the Epic Games Launcher

Restart your PC or console

Launch the game again

Many users report login issues resolving after a fresh restart during partial outages.

3. Check your internet connection If Epic’s servers are operational but Fortnite still won’t load:

Restart your router/modem

Switch from Wi-Fi to wired Ethernet if possible

Run a speed test

Disable VPN services temporarily

Connection instability can sometimes trigger Fortnite authentication failures even when servers are functioning normally.

4. Verify Fortnite game files Corrupted files after updates can prevent Fortnite from launching properly.

On PC: Open Epic Games Launcher

Go to Library

Click the three dots next to Fortnite

Select “Manage”

Click “Verify”

This scans and repairs damaged files automatically.

5. Update Fortnite and system software Epic frequently pushes downtime for major updates and hotfixes. Missing patches can block access entirely.

Make sure: Fortnite is fully updated

Console firmware is current

Graphics drivers are updated on PC

Major updates like v40.30 and v40.00 previously required several hours of downtime before players could reconnect.

Why Fortnite servers go down Fortnite outages usually happen because of:

Scheduled update maintenance

Authentication server failures

Matchmaking issues

Heavy traffic after new seasons/events

Epic Online Services disruptions

Epic generally disables matchmaking about 30 minutes before maintenance begins.