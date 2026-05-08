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    Fortnite down: How to fix Epic Games outage amid server issues? 5-point solution

    Fortnite and several Epic Games titles were down on Thursday

    Published on: May 08, 2026 5:50 AM IST
    By Yash Nitish Bajaj
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    Fortnite and several Epic Games titles were down on Thursday, with users seeing a server issue. Downdetector, a platform that reports on online outages, showed nearly 9000 reports for Fortnite at the time of writing this story. The company responded, saying: “We're aware that players may not be able to log into or matchmake in Fortnite. We'll provide an update when we have one.”

    Fortnite and other games were down on Wednesday (Unsplash)
    Fortnite and other games were down on Wednesday (Unsplash)

    While many Fortnite outages are caused by server-side issues at Epic Games and cannot be fully fixed by players, there are still several troubleshooting steps that may help restore access faster.

    1. Check Epic Games server status first

    Before changing any settings, verify whether Fortnite servers are actually down. Epic publicly lists outages, maintenance schedules and matchmaking disruptions on its official status page.

    Official server tracker:

    Epic Games Status Page

    If Fortnite is under scheduled maintenance, there may be nothing players can do except wait until servers return online.

    2. Restart Fortnite and Epic Games Launcher

    A full restart often clears temporary authentication or matchmaking errors.

    Try these steps:

    Close Fortnite completely

    Exit the Epic Games Launcher

    Restart your PC or console

    Launch the game again

    Many users report login issues resolving after a fresh restart during partial outages.

    3. Check your internet connection

    If Epic’s servers are operational but Fortnite still won’t load:

    Restart your router/modem

    Switch from Wi-Fi to wired Ethernet if possible

    Run a speed test

    Disable VPN services temporarily

    Connection instability can sometimes trigger Fortnite authentication failures even when servers are functioning normally.

    4. Verify Fortnite game files

    Corrupted files after updates can prevent Fortnite from launching properly.

    On PC:

    Open Epic Games Launcher

    Go to Library

    Click the three dots next to Fortnite

    Select “Manage”

    Click “Verify”

    This scans and repairs damaged files automatically.

    5. Update Fortnite and system software

    Epic frequently pushes downtime for major updates and hotfixes. Missing patches can block access entirely.

    Make sure:

    Fortnite is fully updated

    Console firmware is current

    Graphics drivers are updated on PC

    Major updates like v40.30 and v40.00 previously required several hours of downtime before players could reconnect.

    Why Fortnite servers go down

    Fortnite outages usually happen because of:

    Scheduled update maintenance

    Authentication server failures

    Matchmaking issues

    Heavy traffic after new seasons/events

    Epic Online Services disruptions

    Epic generally disables matchmaking about 30 minutes before maintenance begins.

    • Yash Nitish Bajaj
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Yash Nitish Bajaj

      Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More

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