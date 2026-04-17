Gregory Donnell Morgan Jr.: 5 things to know on ICE agent charged for assault in Minnesota

In a rare instance of possible punitive action against the Immigration and Customs Service agents, an arrest warrant has been issued against a 35-year-old ICE agent, Gregory Donnell Morgan Jr. Morgan Jr. is accused of pointing a gun at a vehicle on a highway in Richfield, Minnesota, in February. An ICE agent stands alongside a long line of travelers waiting to pass through a TSA Checkpoint at the Philadelphia International Airport on March 28. (Representational) (Getty Images via AFP)

Gregory Donnell Morgan Jr. faces felony assault charges in Hennepin County, Minnesota's largest county. The incident happened at the interchange of Highway 61 in Richfield during the Operation Metro Surge. As of now, an arrest warrant has only been issued against Morgan Jr., and he is not in custody. The two second-degree assault charges against him were announced by Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty on Thursday.

In this article, we'll look at 5 key facts on Gregory Donnell Morgan Jr.

Gregory Donnell Morgan Jr.: 5 Things To Know 1. Pointed Gun Over Lane Issue: Gregory Donnell Morgan Jr. was driving back from his shift on the shoulder of the Highway 61 road. One vehicle entered the shoulder ahead of Morgan Jr's car and then moved away. The county attorney alleged the agent pointed the gun at the vehicle in response.

This story is being updated.