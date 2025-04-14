Masters 2025 payouts, purse: How much will Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose take home?

Rory McIlroy beat Justin Rose to win the Masters and become the sixth player to claim the career Grand Slam. The Northern Ireland star, who had come up empty at Augusta National in 10 prior attempts to complete his collection of all four majors, birdied the first hole of a sudden death playoff as Rose settled for par. Rory McIlroy won the 2025 Masters(AP)

The emotional triumph followed an agonizing bogey at the 72nd hole that dropped McIlroy into the playoff.

2025 Masters Tournament payout and purse

The 2025 Masters Tournament had a total purse of $21 million. Based on the final standings with Rory McIlroy finishing first and Justin Rose taking second, here are their respective payouts:

- Rory McIlroy (1st): $4,200,000

- Justin Rose (2nd): $2,268,000

These figures come from reports on the 2025 Masters purse breakdown, which allocated $4.2 million to the winner and $2.268 million to the runner-up.

