Masters 2025 payouts, purse: How much will Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose take home?
Rory McIlroy beat Justin Rose to win the Masters and become the sixth player to claim the career Grand Slam.
Rory McIlroy beat Justin Rose to win the Masters and become the sixth player to claim the career Grand Slam. The Northern Ireland star, who had come up empty at Augusta National in 10 prior attempts to complete his collection of all four majors, birdied the first hole of a sudden death playoff as Rose settled for par.
The emotional triumph followed an agonizing bogey at the 72nd hole that dropped McIlroy into the playoff.
2025 Masters Tournament payout and purse
The 2025 Masters Tournament had a total purse of $21 million. Based on the final standings with Rory McIlroy finishing first and Justin Rose taking second, here are their respective payouts:
- Rory McIlroy (1st): $4,200,000
- Justin Rose (2nd): $2,268,000
These figures come from reports on the 2025 Masters purse breakdown, which allocated $4.2 million to the winner and $2.268 million to the runner-up.
Here's the 2025 prize money breakdown for the Masters
Winner: $4.2 million
2nd place: $2.268 million
3rd place: $1.428 million
4th place: $1.008 million
5th place: $840,000
6th place: $756,000
7th place: $703,500
8th place: $651,000
9th place: $609,000
10th place: $567,000
11th place: $525,000
12th place: $483,000
13th place: $441,000
14th place: $399,000
15th place: $378,000
16th place: $357,000
17th place: $336,000
18th place: $315,000
19th place: $294,000
20th place: $273,000
21st place: $252,000
22nd place: $235,200
23rd place: $218,400
24th place: $201,600
25th place: $184,800
26th place: $168,000
27th place: $161,700
28th place: $155,400
29th place: $149,100
30th place: $142,800
31st place: $136,500
32nd place: $130,200
33rd place: $123,900
34th place: $118,650
35th place: $113,400
36th place: $108,150
37th place: $102,900
38th place: $98,700
39th place: $94,500
40th place: $90,300
41st place: $86,100
42nd place: $81,900
43rd place: $77,700
44th place: $73,500
45th place: $69,300
46th place: $65,100
47th place: $60,900
48th place: $57,540
49th place: $54,600
50th place: $52,920