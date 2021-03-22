US representative apologizes for sexual misconduct, will not run for office
Republican US Representative Tom Reed, who has been mulling a challenge to Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, apologized to a woman who accused him of sexual misconduct and said he would not run for office next year.
Reed was accused by a former insurance company lobbyist, Nicolette Davis, of inappropriately placing his hand on her during a networking trip in Minneapolis in 2017, the Washington Post reported on Friday.
"I apologize to Nicolette Davis," the Congressman said in a statement released on Twitter on Sunday.
"I hear her voice and will not dismiss her," he said, adding he would retire in January 2023, as previously announced.
Davis, who now serves in the US military, texted a co-worker during the incident saying "a drunk congressman is rubbing my back", according to the newspaper.
"HELP HELP," Davis texted, according to the Post.
Reed, who had earlier dismissed Davis' account of his actions as "inaccurate," said in his latest statement that upon reflection "my personal depiction of this event is irrelevant."
"I want to share that this (incident) occurred at a time in my life when I was struggling," he added.
Davis could not immediately be reached for comment.
Reed, 49, was first elected to the US House of Representatives in 2010 and has gained a reputation of being a moderate Republican willing to work with Democrats on some issues.
Democratic Cuomo, who would be up for re-election in November 2022, is under increasing pressure to resign following a series of allegations of sexual misconduct and that he had concealed the number of New York state nursing home deaths related to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Myanmar: Army uproots ethnic villagers amid anti-coup protests
US representative apologizes for sexual misconduct, will not run for office
Europe can achieve herd immunity by July: EU commissioner
- The note of optimism comes even as several European countries have started reimposing restrictions as they contend with surging coronavirus infections, and after mixed messaging on the safety of a key jab.
A transgender Islamic school in Pakistan breaks barriers
Turkish lira plunges after Erdogan sacks hawkish central bank chief
- The appointment of Sahap Kavcioglu, a former banker and ruling party lawmaker, in the early hours on Saturday marked the third time since mid-2019 that Erdogan has abruptly fired a central bank chief.
Myanmar protests: Doctors join 'civil disobedience' movement against coup
Miami Beach extends curfew, emergency powers to control spring break crowds
- Thousands of people have packed the city's Art Deco Cultural District causing bedlam and lawlessness in recent days when university students typically celebrate spring break, leading some businesses to close voluntarily out of concern for public safety.
China denies foreign diplomats access to Canada's Michael Spavor trial
World Water Day 2021: Theme, history and how the day will be celebrated
- The resolution to observe World Water Day was first adopted by the UN General Assembly on December 22, 1992, after which March 22 was declared as World Water Day and is celebrated around the world since 1993.
'Blunt' Joe Biden says US facing issues with racism, xenophobia and nativism
Europeans' confidence in AstraZeneca jab falls after clotting fears: Poll
- A majority of people in the biggest European Union member states, including Germany, France, Spain and Italy, now see the inoculation as unsafe, the recent poll found.
Covid-19 vaccine battle with UK heats up as EU ready to halt shipments
Joe Biden says he plans to visit US-Mexico border ‘at some point’
- “At some point I will, yes,” Biden said about a border visit. Asked if he wanted to see first-hand what’s happening at overcrowded migrant processing centers, he added, “I know what’s going on in those facilities.”
Trump plans social media return with his own platform, adviser tells Fox News
- Jason Miller, a spokesman for Trump's 2020 campaign, told the network that Trump would re-enter the social media space with a new platform of his own that would "completely redefine the game."
Covid-19: Over 122 million cases recorded globally, at least 2.71 million deaths
- The United States has recorded nearly 29.8 million Covid-19 cases and more than 541,980 related deaths so far.