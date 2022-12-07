Home / World News / US says 'not encouraging' Ukraine strike into Russia

US says 'not encouraging' Ukraine strike into Russia

world news
Published on Dec 07, 2022 02:27 AM IST

"We are not enabling Ukraine to strike beyond its borders; we are not encouraging Ukraine to strike beyond its borders," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

US state department spokesperson Ned Price speaks during a news conference in Washington.(REUTERS)
US state department spokesperson Ned Price speaks during a news conference in Washington.(REUTERS)
AFP |

The United States said Tuesday it was "not encouraging" Ukraine to strike into Russia after drone attacks on bases widely seen as carried out by Kyiv.

"We are not enabling Ukraine to strike beyond its borders; we are not encouraging Ukraine to strike beyond its borders," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

"Everything we are doing -- everything the world is doing to support Ukraine -- is in support of Ukraine's independence," he said.

He stopped short of attributing the drone attacks to Ukraine, which has not claimed responsibility. Russia said three people were killed and two aircraft damaged in the attacks Monday on three bases deep into its territory.

Experts believe Ukraine penetrated Russian airspace with simple Soviet-era drones and not any of the billions of dollars in military assistance given by Western powers since Moscow's February 24 invasion.

"We are providing Ukraine with what it needs to use on its sovereign territory -- on Ukrainian soil -- to take on Russian aggressors," Price said.

Price also declined comment on a Wall Street Journal report that the United States has altered HIMARS sent to Ukraine -- a rocket system seen as a game-changer on the battlefield -- to prevent firing into Russia.

President Joe Biden has publicly said he does not support longer-range missile capacities for Ukraine, fearing an escalation that would pit the United States more directly against Russia.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis united states
russia ukraine crisis united states

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out