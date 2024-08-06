US welcomes interim govt announcement in Bangladesh

Washington: The US has welcomed the announcement of an interim government in Bangladesh, said that any transition should be based on democratic principles and rule of law, and declared that it now wanted to see a democratic order where the people of Bangladesh choose their own government. Protesters climb a public monument as they celebrate the news of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Monday. (AP)

The US has also called for an end to violence and accountability for human rights abuses, while saying that if reports that army resisted cracking down on protesters were true, the US viewed it as a “positive development”.

Speaking at a regular press briefing on Monday hours after Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India, offering America’s first response to the dramatic developments in India’s neighbourhood, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said, “We have seen the announcement that PM Hasina resigned from her position and departed Bangladesh. We are monitoring the situation carefully. The US stands with the people of Bangladesh.”

Miller added that the US urges “all parties” to “refrain from further violence”. “Too many lives have been lost over the course of the past several weeks and we urge for calm and restraint in the days ahead. We welcome the announcement of the interim government and urge that any transition be conducted in accordance with Bangladeshi law.” Miller said that the US was “deeply saddened” at reports of human rights abuses and casualties and injuries.

Answering subsequent questions, Miller reiterated that the US has been focused on supporting an end to violence and accountability. “All decisions on the interim government should be made with respect to democratic principles, rule of law and the will of the Bangladeshi people.”

On the recent violence, Miller said, “What we are calling for today is an end to the violence and accountability. Now as to what accountability looks like, it is something that should take place under Bangladeshi law.”

Asked about the army’s role, including its possible involvement in the violence and its role in government formation, Miller said, “With respect to the violence and deaths, it is vital that we have full and transparent investigations to ensure accountability. As it relates to interim government, it is important that we focus on the Bangladeshi people’s democratic aspirations and see path to democratic governance.”

Asked about how the US sees the army’s involvement and whether it is concerned that this interim role can last longer, Miller said, “We have seen the reports that the army resisted calls to crack down on the protesters. If those reports are true, certainly that is something we would encourage. We made clear for several weeks now people have a legitimate right to protest and to peacefully assemble and we opposed any violent crackdown. If it is true that army resisted calls to crackdown on lawful protesters, that is a positive development.”

The US, he said, now wanted to see a democratic order. “We want to see Bangladeshi people choose their own government.”