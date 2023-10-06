Watch | Angry citizen confronts Trudeau over rising cost of living in Canada

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was seen being confronted by an angry citizen over the rising cost of living in the country. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau(X/Megatron_ron)

The video showed Trudeau proceeding to greet a man from a crowd of people. Meanwhile, the man says, "I am not shaking your hand bro, you're a piece of sh*t man."

Trudeau, who was taken aback, enquired about the man's intense reaction. The man said, "You've seriously mishandled this entire nation," conveying his dissatisfaction with the PM's perceived influence on the country.

“How did I mess up this country?” Trudeau asked to which the man retorted, "Can anybody afford a home?" emphasising the widespread housing crisis that Canadians are currently facing.

“You're charging people a carbon tax, you got 9 V8s here idling… You know what we're doing with that carbon tax?” the man went on to ask.

Trudeau clarified that his administration is “putting a price on pollution, and we're returning it to families...”

The man criticised Trudeau for the allocation of nearly $10 billion to Ukraine following Russia's invasion in February 2022 and said, “You send it over to Ukraine, right? You send it over to the guy slaughtering his own country.” The Canadian PM, meanwhile, was seen leaving the place in his car.

Reacting to the video on X (formerly known as Twitter), a user wrote, “I think, it’s about f*ing time. Canadians need to tell Trudeau exactly what they think about him and his policies…Calmly. Politely…But so that he f*ing gets it.”

Meanwhile, another person wrote, “That’s called a real democracy for starters.”

According to recent polling data put out by Ipsos, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's popularity with voters appears to be on the decline. It is suggested that if elections were held today, the Conservative Party under the leadership of opposition leader Pierre Poilievre could potentially defeat Trudeau's Liberal Party.