"We are confident": US assures Sweden, Finland amid Russian threat over NATO application
The United States is confident it can address any security concerns Sweden and Finland may have about the period of time after they apply for NATO membership and before they are accepted into the alliance, the White House said on Thursday.
Sweden and Finland are concerned they would be vulnerable to Russian threats during an application process, which could take up to a year to be approved by all 30 NATO members.
"We are confident that we could find ways to address any concerns either country may have about the period of time between a NATO membership application and the formal accession to the alliance," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told a briefing.
Both Sweden and Finland are expected to make a decision about whether to apply to join NATO this month.
Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said after a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday that she had received security assurances, but she did not give any details.
Sweden's defense minister said last month that an application could trigger a number of responses from Russia, including cyber attacks and hybrid measures - such as propaganda campaigns - to undermine Sweden's security.
-
Biden taps 1st Black, LGBTQ White House press secretary
President Joe Biden on Thursday named Karine Jean-Pierre to be the next White House press secretary, the first Black woman and openly LGBTQ person to serve in the role. Jean-Pierre takes on the role as the White House faces an uphill battle to help Democrats hold onto the House and Senate in this fall's midterm elections, and as the administration struggles to address Americans' concerns about soaring inflation and the state of the economy.
-
J&J Covid-19 vaccine ‘limited’ to some people after clot concerns: Report
Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine was limited to use only in adults for whom other shots aren't appropriate after an investigation of rare and potentially deadly clotting disorder that occurs in some recipients. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration limited the use of the vaccine to people 18 and older for whom other shots aren't accessible or clinically appropriate, and those who would otherwise not get immunized against the virus.
-
Nude video latest to turn Republicans in US against one of their own
A grainy 28-second video showing a naked young man gyrating against someone in bed amid squeals and laughter was the latest in a string of episodes that has turned Republicans against one of their own: the brash U.S. Representative Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina. It followed other episodes that have led powerful Republicans such as the top Republican in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, to break with him.
-
'How did we catch it?': Spread of Covid baffles locked-down Shanghai residents
Veronica thought she did everything right by sticking to all of the COVID-19 lockdown rules in the Chinese city of Shanghai. When curbs were relaxed slightly in mid-April, letting residents walk about within their compounds, Veronica and her neighbours all wore masks. Her building was declared "sealed". Everyone else was ordered back indoors for another 14 days. The number of residents at a given address varied from a handful to hundreds.
-
Ukraine has enough grain stocks to feed population, says minister
Ukraine has large enough grain stocks in territory it still controls to feed the population in these areas, and has enough fuel to meet farmers' daily needs, deputy agriculture minister Taras Vysotskiy said on Thursday. Ukraine said last month Russian forces had stolen "several hundred thousand tonnes" of grain in the areas of Ukraine they have occupied since the invasion began on Feb. 24 and this could affect the food security of local population.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics