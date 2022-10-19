Home / World News / WHO chief says narrow window to 'prevent genocide' in Ethiopia

WHO chief says narrow window to 'prevent genocide' in Ethiopia

world news
Updated on Oct 19, 2022 10:53 PM IST

Tedros, who previously served as Ethiopia's health minister and foreign affairs minister, has been sharply critical of Ethiopian authorities throughout the two-year war.

Demonstrators protest Ethiopia's delegation to the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, U.S., October 15, 2022. (File image)(REUTERS)
Demonstrators protest Ethiopia's delegation to the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, U.S., October 15, 2022. (File image)(REUTERS)
Reuters | | Posted by Shubhangi Gupta

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday there was a "very narrow window now to prevent genocide" in his home region of Tigray in northern Ethiopia.

Tedros, who previously served as Ethiopia's health minister and foreign affairs minister, has been sharply critical of Ethiopian authorities throughout the two-year war.

The government has, in turn, accused him of trying to procure arms and diplomatic backing for rebel forces - charges he has denied.

In his sharpest comments on the war yet, Tedros told reporters in Geneva that food and healthcare were being used as weapons of war in Tigray, which is largely cut off from the outside world.

"There's no other situation globally in which 6 million people have been kept under siege for almost two years," Tedros said. "There is a very narrow window now to prevent genocide."

Ethiopian government spokesperson Legesse Tulu, Redwan Hussein, the national security advisor to the prime minister, and the prime minister's spokesperson Billene Seyoum did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Ethiopian government has repeatedly denied blocking humanitarian supplies to Tigray or targeting civilians. The conflict has killed thousands, displaced millions and left hundreds of thousands on the brink of famine.

Ethiopian forces and their allies have captured several towns in Tigray this week, raising fears that the advancing soldiers will commit abuses against civilians.

A joint investigation by the United Nations and Ethiopia's state-appointed human rights commission last year found that all sides fighting in the Tigray war committed violations that may amount to war crimes.

Ethiopia's government said this week that its forces respect human rights.

The Tigray conflict is rooted in long-running rivalries between regional power blocs over control of Ethiopia as a whole and in deep disagreements over how power should be balanced between federal and regional authorities.

Ethiopian authorities have previously accused Tedros of supporting Tigray forces, without providing evidence.

"Yes, I'm from Tigray, and yes, this affects me personally. I don't pretend it doesn't," Tedros said on Wednesday.

"I have many relatives in some of the most affected areas. But my job is to draw the world's attention to crises that threaten the health of people wherever they are."

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
who ethiopia
who ethiopia

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out