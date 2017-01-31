 Migrant labourers hired by AAP for publicity in Jalandhar | assembly-elections$punjab-2017 | Hindustan Times
Migrant labourers hired by AAP for publicity in Jalandhar

assembly elections Updated: Jan 31, 2017 16:30 IST
Jatinder Mahal
Jatinder Mahal
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
Punjab polls

A labourer will be paid ₹400 per day.(HT Photo)

The migrant workers, who claimed that they have been brought from Uttar Pradesh specifically for the purpose, have been carrying out publicity for the party on important city chowks for AAP candidates from last two days.

About 30 workers, wearing mask of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, holding broom in their hands were seen distributing party flags among commuters at BSF chowk and Guru Nanak Mission Chowk on Monday.

A worker, Ramesh Kumar, standing at BSF chowk said, “I with 24 others was brought to Jalandhar three days back from Uttar Pradesh (UP) for the promotion of AAP.” “They promised a handsome amount if I work for seven days.”

Another worker, Sushil Pandey, a native of UP, told while indicating towards a hoarding of AAP candidate Sanjiv Sharma, “This man has arranged everything for us including food, transportation and staying arrangement at a quarter near Chugitti chowk . ”

When asked about wages, workers said that an advance of Rs 5,000 was given to each worker while they have been promised more money after the work on February 2. “We will get Rs 400 per day,” said workers.

The AAP candidate, was not available for comments despite repeated attempts to contact him.

