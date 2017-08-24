Is Hrithik Roshan playing Anand Kumar, the man behind Super 30? What is Super 30?

After he hit the bull’s eye with Kaabil, Hrithik Roshan has been talked about in respect of one project – a biopic on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar. Patna-based Kumar has been the brain behind the ambitious programme Super 30 that spots 30 meritorious students among economically backward section of society and trains them to enter the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). The programme has a very high success rate.

Hrithik recently met Kumar, giving further buzz to the speculation. But is the actor playing Kumar in the project tentatively called Super 30? Speaking to DNA on Wednesday, Hrithik said, “I had a very nice meeting with him. He’s a fantastic person. Apart from the movie, I have engaged in a lot of other conversations with him about his life. It’s an extremely inspirational journey.”

However, he refused to confirm his participation in the film yet. “It’s too early to get into such details. I am also looking at many other scripts. Nothing is official right now. But yes, this seems like a very, very good journey for me to collaborate on. We have to wait for the official announcement,” he said.

After meeting Hrithik, Kumar had said, “I am aware that Hrithik doesn’t look anything like me. But I don’t think the physical resemblance is as important as understanding my personality. I feel Hrithik with his sensitive approach to characters will be able to project my thoughts, opinions and world view better than any other actor.”

Hrithik Roshan said he takes up a film only when the story appeals to him on an emotional level. “I keep my instincts in mind. I must do a film that appeals to the human side of me and not to the star (side). If it connects with me then it will connect with the fans and audiences,” he said in an interview here when asked about his process of choosing a film.

For the 43-year-old actor, the basic emotions of a story should strike a chord with him first. “There are times when the scene is supposed to be emotional and you imagine the audience crying but are you crying? The scenes in the film might seem very beautiful, but if the script has not moved me then it will not work (with the audience as well).”

To a question about the influence of sport in his and his children’s lives, he said, “I am going to push my kids to adopt some sports as it builds sportsmanship, character. It teaches you a lot of things, it teaches you survival.”