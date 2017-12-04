Katrina Kaif is red hot in Vogue photoshoot. See pics

Days after sharing pictures from a photo shoot that she and Salman Khan took part in, Bollywood star Katrina Kaif has shared some stunning pictures of herself from a photoshoot for a magazine.

Katrina took to Instagram to share her pictures from inside the latest issue of the Vogue magazine.

Playing 👗up with @vogueindia @signe_vilstrup @Anaitashroffadajania A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Dec 3, 2017 at 11:12pm PST

🐱👗💄vogueindia @signe_vilstrup @anaitashroffadajania A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Dec 3, 2017 at 11:14pm PST

Just a little bit of posing 💃for@vogueindia @signe_vilstrup @anaitashroffadajania A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Dec 3, 2017 at 11:23pm PST

In one of the pictures, Katrina dons a red bodysuit which she teamed with a white woollen shrug and golden thigh high boots.

The 34-year-old shared another picture and wrote alongside, “Just a little bit of posing for@vogueindia @signe_vilstrup @anaitashroffadajania.”

Salman and Katrina will be making their onscreen reunion after five years in their upcoming flick Tiger Zinda Hai. The movie, which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is the sequel to the 2012 hit Ek Tha Tiger.

It is slated to release on December 22, 2017.

Follow @htshowbiz for more