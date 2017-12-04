Katrina Kaif is red hot in Vogue photoshoot. See pics
Dec 04, 2017
Days after sharing pictures from a photo shoot that she and Salman Khan took part in, Bollywood star Katrina Kaif has shared some stunning pictures of herself from a photoshoot for a magazine.
Katrina took to Instagram to share her pictures from inside the latest issue of the Vogue magazine.
In one of the pictures, Katrina dons a red bodysuit which she teamed with a white woollen shrug and golden thigh high boots.
The 34-year-old shared another picture and wrote alongside, “Just a little bit of posing for@vogueindia @signe_vilstrup @anaitashroffadajania.”
Salman and Katrina will be making their onscreen reunion after five years in their upcoming flick Tiger Zinda Hai. The movie, which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is the sequel to the 2012 hit Ek Tha Tiger.
It is slated to release on December 22, 2017.
