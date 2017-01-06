Om Puri: Revisiting his award-winning roles

Veteran Bollywood actor Om Puri died on Friday morning of a heart attack. The actor, who made everyone laugh with his comic timing in films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Malamaal Weekly, Hera Pheri on one hand and left everyone in his awe with his acting prowess in films like Ardh Satya, was 66.

Here, we take a look at his National-Award-winning roles:

Arohan (1982)



Om Puri played a village farmer in this film directed by Shyam Benegal. It also featured Victor Banerjee and Pankaj Kapoor in main roles. Om received the National Film Award for Best Actor for the film.

Ardh Satya (1984)



Om Puri starred along with Smita Patil and Naseeruddin Shah in this film directed by Govind Nihalani. He essayed the role of a cop in the film.

Om Puri also received India’s fourth highest civilian award Padamshri in 1990. He was also honoured with Honorary Officer of the Order of the British Empire for services to The British Film Industry in 2000. He was working on Kannada films Santheyalli Nintha Kabira and Tiger. He was also set for a debut in Pakistani films with Actor In Law.

