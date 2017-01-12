Tata Sons names N Chandrasekaran as new group chairman: Sources

India’s $100 billion salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Sons named Natarajan Chandrasekaran as their new chairman on Thursday, sources said.

Tata Sons, the holding company of the listed Tata group companies in a business empire ranging from Jaguar Land Rover and steel mills to aviation and salt pans, ousted its chairman Cyrus Mistry in October, sparking a bitter public spat.

Ratan Tata, patriarch of one of India’s most influential families, had taken over as interim chairman of Tata Sons after the board ousted Mistry.

In October, Tata Sons’ board had set up a five-member selection committee that included Ratan Tata to choose a new chairman within the next four months.

When asked about the announcement, Tata Sons spokesperson did not give a comment.

(With agency inputs)