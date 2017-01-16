Bangladesh cricket team hits new low in record loss to New Zealand

Bangladesh cricket team lost the first Test to New Zealand by seven wickets in Wellington on Monday. It was their 73rd loss in 96 Tests. But that’s not the real story here. Never in the history of Test cricket has a team scored more in an innings to lose that match. Bangladesh scored 595 in the first innings of the Test but scored only 160 in the second.

Following are the statistical highlights of the first Test between New Zealand vs Bangladesh:

1. The previous highest innings was Australia’s 586 against England at Sydney in 1894-95. Australia lost that Test by 10 runs after following on. Bangladesh features twice in the top five on the list. Monday’s margin was the seventh largest difference for any team in a Test.

The previous highest such difference for Bangladesh was 389 against West Indies at Mirpur, Dhaka in 2012-13, where they made totals of 556 and 167.

2. The previous biggest total that resulted in a defeat against New Zealand was also by Bangladesh, 408 at Hamilton in 2009-10. What probably stumped Bangladesh completely in the second innings was Mushfiqur Rahim’s head injury that led to him being hospitalised. No one scored a fifty apart from Sabbir Rahman. But Bangladesh were also equally ineffective in their bowling.

3. Set a target of 217, New Zealand’s runs rate in the chase was 5.47. It was second-highest in any successful Test chase of 200-plus. The quickest was England’s chase of 205 at 5.77 against South Africa at The Oval in 1994. Only once have New Zealand had a quicker innings of 200-plus at any stage of a Test --- 5.63 against Australia in their first innings at Christchurch last year.