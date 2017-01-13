BCCI withdraws India players Harmanpreet, Smriti Mandhana from Big Bash League

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has recalled members of the national women’s team, Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur, from the women’s Big Bash League in Australia and asked them to join the training camp for the 2017 World Cup qualification tournament, website espncricinfo reported on Friday.

Harmanpreet Kaur, the first India player to be signed up by a BBL team, has proved a useful all-rounder for Sydney Thunder. Mandhana was roped in by Brisbane Heat, but hasn’t had a great run so far.

It is not just BCCI which has pulled out its players from the ongoing franchise Twenty20 league. Cricket South Africa (CSA) have followed suit, withdrawing Dane van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp from Sydney Sixers ahead of their last four regular season fixtures.

All international players have to get NOC from their national cricket boards. The NOC contains a clause allowing the boards to call their players back for national duty whenever required. With this decision, there is heated debate over whether a window should be allowed for tournaments like BBL.

“Given we’ve invested significantly in this competition, and the important role it plays in the development of women’s cricket not only within Australia but globally, we have at least got a seat at the table to have that discussion,” Anthony Everard, head of the BBL, was quoted as saying by espncricinfo.