India’s WI tour: Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav in for Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

Rishabh Pant, who made his international debut against England in February, has been named in the India’s squad for the West Indies tour, scheduled immediately after the ICC Champions Trophy, which ends on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested as the BCCI named the 15-man squad on Thursday. Virat Kohli-led India play Windies (Cricket West Indies has renamed the national team) in the five-match ODI series starting on June 23 and a lone Twenty20 match on July 9.

Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav, who’s crucial scalps helped India win the series-clinching Test against Australia in Dharamsala, will be the third spinner in the side with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

Pant, an explosive batsman and wicketkeeper, and Kuldeep were among the five players kept on standby for the Champions Trophy.

Dinesh Karthik, who was called up from among them after Manish Pandey was ruled out of the Champions Trophy due to injury, has been retained for the Caribbean trip.

Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are the three pacers while Hardik Pandya continues to hold the pace-bowling all-rounder’s spot.

India’s support staff will be the same for the West Indies tour, the BCCI statement said. Committee of Administrators (CoA) head, Vinod Rai, had said on Monday that Kumble will stay on as coach subject to his acceptance.

India’s Squad:

Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Yuvraj Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and Dinesh Karthik.

Schedule -

June 23 – 1st ODI – Trinidad

June 25 – 2nd ODI – Trinidad

June 30 – 3rd ODI – Antigua

July 2 – 4th ODI – Antigua

July 6 – 5th ODI – Jamaica

July 9 – T20I -- Jamaica