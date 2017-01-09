Jasprit Bumrah to miss Ranji Trophy final after ODI call-up for England series

Gujarat won’t have the services of fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in the Ranji Trophy final against Mumbai, beginning Tuesday in Indore, after he was picked for the ODI and T20 squads against England this month.

Jasprit Bumrah had taken 6/23 against Jharkhand in the second innings of the Ranji Trophy semi-final to send Gujarat to their second ever final of the domestic league.

All ODI squad members have been asked to assemble in Pune on January 11 and since the Ranji Trophy final falls in that period, Bumrah has no other way but to miss his first big final in the domestic tournament.

This will be a blow to Bumrah’s aspirations of reaching the pinnacle of red-ball cricket. Having started his career as T20 exponent with the IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, Bumrah has made giant strides in first-class cricket. He has been Gujarat’s leading wicket-taker this Ranji Trophy, with 24 scalps from seven matches that included three five-wicket hauls and a mean economy of 2.44.

This isn’t the first time Gujarat has had to do without a top player in the Ranji Trophy. Captain Parthiv Patel was asked to join the India Test squad ahead of the third Test in Mohali after Wriddhiman Saha suffered an injury. Bumrah’s absence though could put a dent to Gujarat’s chances against an experienced Mumbai batting line-up, most of whom had in the past practised with him while playing the IPL.